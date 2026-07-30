Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Online Launches New Agent Class Today

The latest update for Black Desert Online has been released, adding the highly anticipated Agent class to the roster and more.

Article Summary Black Desert Online launches the new Agent class today, bringing fast, stylish gunplay and mobility-driven combat.

Agent uses a heavy revolver and Hexround support fire, with skills like Blink and Mozambique Drill shaping battles.

Black Desert also adds Hyperboost, helping new and returning players reach 730 AP/DP and earn top-tier gear rewards.

Edania Part 2 begins rolling out with new zones, craftable accessories, bosses, and main quests arriving through September.

Pearl Abyss launched its latest update following Heidel Ball, adding the Agent class to Black Desert Online, along with some additional content and upgrades. The update also includes a new upgrade to several systems, the new Hyoerboost progression support, and more. We have more details of what you can expect to see in the update below, as the content is live in the game right now.

The Agent Makes His Way Into Black Desert Online

Agent is a male class designed around the concept of a secret operative. The younger brother of Deadeye, a class introduced in 2024, Agent shares the revolver as his primary weapon but wields a larger-caliber firearm. His secondary weapon, Hexround, provides supporting fire while enhancing his physical abilities for more powerful attacks. The class features fast-paced, stylish combat with skills such as Blink, which enables rapid movement into and out of battle, and Mozambique Drill, inspired by real-world tactical shooting techniques.

Hyperboost & More

Pearl Abyss also introduced Hyperboost, a new progression support program designed to streamline character growth for new and returning Adventurers. The program guides players toward a combined Attack Power and Defense Power score of 730, opening access to a broad range of Black Desert's core content. By graduating a Season character, progressing through Olvia Academy, and completing designated objectives, players can receive materials needed to craft all three Sovereign Weapons, six PEN (V) Kharazad accessories, four pieces of Slumbering Origin gear, and two Inverted Hearts of Garmoth.

The updates follow announcements made during the 2026 Heidel Ball in Southern California, held on July 25, where Pearl Abyss outlined its long-term roadmap for Black Desert, including new regions, progression systems, and technical improvements. As part of that roadmap, the company announced Edania Part 2, an expansion that builds on the existing Edania region while bringing together key figures from the game's lore, including Elion, Agris, and Aal. The expansion will bring the first major saga of Black Desert's overarching narrative to its conclusion.

Edania Part 2 will also introduce two new accessory types. Ekleta accessories can be upgraded from existing Kharazad accessories, while Apeiron accessories can be crafted independently without Kharazad equipment and traded through the Central Market. Materials required to craft Apeiron accessories can be obtained from monster zones introduced in Edania Part 2. The expansion will roll out in stages, beginning with a new Sulfur Golem monster zone next week, followed by the Edania Part 2 regions, items, and bosses on August 13. The Edania Part 2 main quests will become available in September.

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