Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, Heidel Ball

Black Desert Online Reveals Agent Class at Heidel Ball 2026

Pearl Abyss held the Heidel Ball 2026 this weekend, revealing the new Agent class and other upcoming updates.

Article Summary Black Desert Heidel Ball 2026 unveiled Agent, a stylish new marksman class using Revolvers and Hexround tech.

Black Desert heads deeper into Edania Part 2, bringing new areas, story progression, and fresh gear paths.

Major Black Desert updates include Character Swap, unified PvP rankings, level cap changes, and PvE improvements.

Pearl Abyss also teased Dark Bonghwang, Life Skill upgrades, console server relocation, and Master Class finals.

This weekend, Pearl Abyss held its annual Heidel Ball event for Black Desert Online, live in Los Angeles this year, returning to the city for the first time in four years. The event saw a number of announcements, the biggest of which was the reveal of the new Agent class, which looks like a cross between Percy from Critical Role and Leon Kennedy from Resident Evil. A precision marksman who can take out multiple enemies in a hurry, and the estranged brother of the Deadeye class.

But that wasn't all, as they revealed they're headed back to Edania for the second part of that adventure, with all-new areas to explore and more. But they didn't give away everything, as they want a lot of it to be a surprise on the way there. They also tackled a number of other topics and fan requests, as well as items revealed at previous events, coming soon. Such as the new PvP Rankings, level system changes, PvE improvements, Character Swap options, and more. We have the major topics below with notes from the developers, and the entire stream for you to check out above, as the new class arrives on July 29.

The Agent Takes Center Stage at Black Desert Online's Heidel Ball 2026

Agent is a special operative from another world who carries out missions using custom-made Revolvers and the Hexround. Forged through rigorous training, Agent never misses an opening, relentlessly driving enemies to their deaths. In the fleeting moment an enemy lets down their guard, Agent slips into their blind spot, eliminates them, and swiftly leaves the scene in silence. No enemy can escape Agent, who completes every mission without fail.

Having awakened the power of the Hexround made using technology from both worlds, Agent never wastes a single shot. The Hexround responds to his actions, providing offensive support and calculating the most efficient move at every moment. By warping space-time with the Hexround, he can strike from behind and reap an enemy's soul before they even notice. Once marked as Agent's target, there is no escaping his bullets.

Edania Part 2

After 12 years since Black Desert's first reveal in December 2014, Adventurers will finally arrive at the heart of Edania, the destination of the first grand saga. Edania Part 2 will bring the first act of Black Desert's story to an epic conclusion. Ekleta, a new accessory tier above Kharazad, will be added. Apeiron will also be introduced. It has the same stats as Ekreta, but follows a different progression path.

Character Swap

You will be able to quickly switch characters at any time in Black Desert Online from the Character Selection screen. Characters in your Family will also begin appearing physically in the game world.

PvP Rankings Changed

Unified PvP Rankings will be added, allowing you to view data for your preferred PvP content, including win rate, kills, damage dealt, and damage taken.

NA Console Server Relocation

To provide a more stable environment for console players in North America, Black Desert Online server relocation plans are underway.

Level System Changes

Lv. 75 will become a defined progression goal. Once you reach Lv. 75, you will no longer gain EXP. The maximum level will first be set to Lv. 70 on Aug 13, then raised again to Lv. 75 on October 8.

Display EXP gains by monster zone

Apply level-difference effects against monsters

Grant EXP through content participation

Improve Black Spirit's Training efficiency

Character-based stats increase upon leveling up

Expand the benefits of Family Fame

New World Boss: Dark Bonghwang

An enhanced world boss, Dark Bonghwang, will be added and will appear in place of existing Land of the Morning Light bosses under a set probability.

PvE Improvements

World & Field Boss Outfit Appearance Drops: Defeat World & Field Bosses for a chance to obtain exclusive appearances that can be equipped in the Pearl Outfit slot. These outfit appearances can also be exchanged for Cron Stones.

Defeat World & Field Bosses for a chance to obtain exclusive appearances that can be equipped in the Pearl Outfit slot. These outfit appearances can also be exchanged for Cron Stones. Rawr-Rawr Becomes a World Boss: Field Boss Rawr-Rawr will be changed into a World Boss. The durability reduction chance for Matchlocks will also be improved.

Field Boss Rawr-Rawr will be changed into a World Boss. The durability reduction chance for Matchlocks will also be improved. Field Boss Changes: Field Boss rewards will be improved. Black Shadow will no longer appear as a Field Boss and instead, appear flying through Markthanan's Domain in Edania.

Field Boss rewards will be improved. Black Shadow will no longer appear as a Field Boss and instead, appear flying through Markthanan's Domain in Edania. Pit of the Undying Improvements: Pit of the Undying promotion quests will be simplified. New upper tiers from PEN onward through DEC will also be added.

Pit of the Undying promotion quests will be simplified. New upper tiers from PEN onward through DEC will also be added. New Altar of Blood Difficulties: With the addition of the new Edania Part 2 gears, the current Abyssal Illusion of Altar of Blood will be removed, and a new, higher difficulty level for the Altar of Blood will be introduced.

With the addition of the new Edania Part 2 gears, the current Abyssal Illusion of Altar of Blood will be removed, and a new, higher difficulty level for the Altar of Blood will be introduced. Black Shrine Changes: The Light Orbs in Black Shrine: Donghae will be removed from Calamity 1-7. Adventurers will use their own gear to fight Calamity 1-7. The Normal difficulty of Black Shrine: Hwanghae will be adjusted to match the current Black Shrine Hard mode, while the Hard mode difficulty will be newly adjusted to match the new equipment.

Black Desert Online Life Skill Improvements

Edania Sniper Hunting & Khalk Hunting: Sniper Rifle Hunting and Khalk Hunting will be added to Edania Part 2.

Sniper Rifle Hunting and Khalk Hunting will be added to Edania Part 2. Worker Improvements: Low-efficiency worker skills will be reviewed and improved.

Low-efficiency worker skills will be reviewed and improved. New Fitness EXP Food: Following the Fitness EXP revamp, a higher-grade version food item will be added to increase Breath, Strength, and Health EXP.

Following the Fitness EXP revamp, a higher-grade version food item will be added to increase Breath, Strength, and Health EXP. Imperial Delivery Seal Improvements: Imperial Delivery Seals will be improved, and revamps for other seals will also be under consideration.

Imperial Delivery Seals will be improved, and revamps for other seals will also be under consideration. New Treasure Item: Treasure Feed: A new treasure item will be added to prevent pets from ever becoming hungry. The acquisition difficulty for Treasure Feed is being balanced to be relatively accessible, much like the Star of Nostos.

Black Desert Online Master Class: World Finals

Black Desert's first global world championship, Master Class: World Finals, will arrive this fall to crown the best Adventurers in the world. The winners of the 2025 and 2026 Master Class tournaments will compete. One champion for each of 32 classes will be selected from 10 regions, resulting in a total of 320 participants in Master Class: World Finals. The World Finals are planned to be held once every four years.

Location: Pearl Abyss Headquarters, South Korea

Schedule: First half of 2027

Support Provided by Pearl Abyss: Flights, accommodations, meals, and all tournament-related arrangements

Your Goal: Prove you are the best in the world

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