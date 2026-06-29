Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: BlazBlue, BlazBlue Centralfiction

BlazBlue Centralfiction: Trinity Glassfille Will Join The Roster

BlazBlue Centralfiction is getting a familiar character joining the game's roster, as Trinity Glassfille will make her presence known.

Article Summary BlazBlue Centralfiction adds Trinity Glassfille to the roster, bringing the Platinum Alchemist into the fight.

Arc System Works unveiled Trinity with a new trailer and a celebratory illustration from series creator Toshimichi Mori.

A key BlazBlue character since the franchise began, Trinity has appeared across the series and remains central to its lore.

Trinity arrives on PC and PS4 with her Six Heroes legacy, alchemy mastery, and the weapon Arma Reboare: Muchourin.

Arc System Works revealed a new character being added to the fighting-action game BlazBlue Centralfiction, as the platinum alchemist Trinity Glassfille will join the roster. If you're not familiar with the character and the series, Trinity is a focal character who has appeared since the early stages of the franchise's storyline. In fact, she's been a part of nearly every single game since its inception, which is staggeringly impressive for a series that is constantly evolving. Along with her addition to the game, series creator Toshimichi Mori showed off a new illustration of Trinity to celebrate the announcement. We have a few more details on her and the trailer above, as the character will only be available for the PC and PS4 editions of the game.

The Platinum Alchemist Trinity Glassfille Joins The Roster

One of the Six Heroes who defeated the "Black Beast" during the Great Dark War. She was known as the "Platinum Alchemist" due to her brilliant mind and unparalleled talent in alchemy. She is the former wielder of the Nox Nyctores "Arma Reboare: Muchourin," an Event Weapon capable of materializing matter. She is a gentle person who treats everyone with kindness—even those with ill intentions—though her leniency often causes her to draw the short straw.

About BlazBlue Centralfiction

The BlazBlue series is a popular 2D fighting game franchise that debuted in arcades in 2008. It has since garnered widespread acclaim for its polished mechanics, compelling characters, and a grand, meticulously crafted world. A defining feature of the series is its "Drive" system, which grants each character unique abilities, such as health absorption or freezing. Positioned as the grand finale of the main storyline, the latest installment, BlazBlue Centralfiction, continues to receive high praise from fighting game fans worldwide for its epic narrative, diverse roster of distinct personalities, and a deep combat system that fosters sophisticated, strategic gameplay.

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