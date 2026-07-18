Posted in: Activision, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blaze Entertainment, Super Pocket Activision Edition

Blaze Entertainment Unveils Super Pocket Activision Edition

Blaze Entertainment has revealed a few Super Pocket titles this month, one of them being the Super Pocket Activision Edition.

Article Summary Blaze Entertainment has unveiled the Super Pocket Activision Edition, a retro handheld packed with 34 classic Activision games.

Activision favorites like Pitfall!, River Raid, H.E.R.O., Seaquest, and Keystone Kapers headline the built-in lineup.

The Super Pocket Activision Edition launches September 28 for $70 and uses AA batteries instead of rechargeable power.

An Evercade cartridge slot expands the Activision handheld with access to 80-plus carts and more than 700 extra games.

Blaze Entertainment revealed a few new, different Super Pocket editions over the past month, filled with retro games, one of them being the Super Pocket Activision Edition. As you might suspect from the name, you're getting a pocket console filled with over 30 titles from the '80s and early '90s, all of them developed by one of the leading names in third-party titles during the golden era. The only flaw to this is its battery operated, not charged, so get used to buying a couple of AA batteries to play it. We have further details about it from the company, as it's selling for $70, set for release on September 28.

Super Pocket Activision Edition

Featuring 34 legendary titles from the golden age of gaming. This new version of the award-winning Super Pocket handheld is a great showcase of Activision's early hits and a perfect gift idea for gamers old and new this holiday season. This new handheld console is a convenient and cool way to play some of the all-time great games from the history of Activision, including River Raid, Pitfall, H.E.R.O., and many more from the early era of console gaming, offering a mix of familiar names and classic genres.

All in a bespoke Activision-inspired design. The Super Pocket handheld consoles have been released annually since 2023 with a great mix of built-in titles from publishers, all officially licensed and optimized for handheld gameplay. Each one also comes with an Evercade cartridge slot, which means your game selection can be expanded, with over 80 cartridges and 700+ games available.

Complete Games List

Barnstorming

Beamrider

Boxing

Checkers

Chopper Command

Cosmic Commuter

Demon Attack

Dolphin

Dragonfire

Enduro

Grand Prix

H.E.R.O.

Kabobber

Kaboom!

Keystone Kapers

Laser Blast

MegaMania

Moonsweeper

Oink!

Pitfall!

Pitfall II: Lost Caverns

Plaque Attack

Pressure Cooker

Private Eye

River Raid

River Raid II

Robot Tank

Seaquest

Skiing

Sky Jinks

Spider Fighter

Stampede

Starmaster

Thwocker

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