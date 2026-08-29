Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: bleach, Bleach Mirrors High

Bleach Mirrors High: New Mobile Title Opens Pre-Registrations

There's a new mobile game based on the Bleach anime on the way: Bleach Mirrors High has officially opened pre-registrations.

Article Summary Bleach Mirrors High opens pre-registrations on iOS and Android, with Bandai Namco targeting a launch before 2026 ends.

Set after Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Bleach Mirrors High tells a new original Soul Reaper story in Karakura Town.

Create a custom Soul Reaper and forge a personalized Zanpakuto with deep options for looks, blade parts, and effects.

Bleach Mirrors High features three-person, card-based battles, Soul Drive team-ups, and favorites like Ichigo and Rukia.

Bandai Namco has revealed and opened up pre-registrations for a new title based on the anime Bleach, as Bleach Mirrors High is on the way. Specifically, this game is based on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, as we're given a picture of what happens in the aftermath of those events, meshed together with a game where you put together a team of three and chain together card-based attacks to progress. We have more details below and the trailer above, as the game will be released for iOS and Android sometime before the end of 2026.

Dive Into a New Bleach Story With Bleach Mirrors High

Set in the wake of the Thousand-Year Blood War, Bleach Mirrors High follows a lone soul newly awakened in Karakura Town as they take up the blade and carve an original Soul Reaper story all their own. Customize your Soul Reaper avatar's hair, face, body, eyes, and more across a full color palette, then forge your ideal Zanpakuto, fine-tuning the blade, guard, hilt, decoration, and effects. In battle, form a team of three and chain together fast, card-based attacks, signature special moves, and the powerful "Soul Drive" team-up technique to trigger stylish Link Attacks. Fight alongside iconic characters such as Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, and all-new Soul Reapers designed by series creator Tite Kubo.

Unleash your Bankai! Become the Soul Reaper you aspire to be. Beyond the Thousand-Year Blood War, carve out the future with new allies! Includes random-item purchases. Dive into Bleach Mirrors High, an officially licensed game created in close collaboration with Bleach creator Tite Kubo. Experience a brand new storyline set after the Thousand-Year Blood War. Meet a fresh cast of characters exclusively designed by the legendary mangaka, and stand alongside favorites like Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia Kuchiki, with in-game character voices from the original Japanese anime cast.

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