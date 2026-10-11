Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: bleach, Bleach Mirrors High

Bleach Mirrors High Opens New Rewards For Pre-Registration

Bleach Mirrors High has new pre-registration bonuses after surpassing 700,000 sign-ups, including 7,200 Mirror Gems, 3★ Ichigo and 3★ Rukia, and five guaranteed 3★+ summon tickets at launch.

Article Summary Bleach Mirrors High has passed 700,000 pre-registrations worldwide, unlocking new launch rewards for all players.

Players will get 7,200 Mirror Gems, equal to a 24-pull gacha, plus five guaranteed 3★ or higher summon tickets.

Launch bonuses also include 3★ Substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki and 3★ Squad 13 Lieutenant Rukia Kuchiki.

Bleach Mirrors High is set after Thousand-Year Blood War, but Bandai Namco still has not confirmed a release date.

Bandai Namco has announced a new line of rewards coming to Bleach Mirrors High after passing a pre-registration milestone. The game has surpassed 700k sign-ups, so they have decided to sweeten the pot for those who haven't signed up yet with extra goodies once the game launches. The problem is, we still don't know when that's happening beyond the idea that it will be out before the end of 2026. We have the launch content details below in the meantime.

New Rewards For Milestones

To celebrate surpassing 700,000 pre-registrations worldwide, all players will receive a bonus of 7,200 Mirror Gems (equivalent to a 24-pull gacha), 3★ [Substitute Soul Reaper] Ichigo Kurosaki, 3★ [Squad 13 Lieutenant] Rukia Kuchiki, and five Free 3★ or Higher Guaranteed Summon Tickets at launch.

About Bleach Bleach Mirrors High

Set in the wake of the Thousand-Year Blood War, Bleach Mirrors High follows a lone soul newly awakened in Karakura Town as they take up the blade and carve an original Soul Reaper story all their own. Customize your Soul Reaper avatar's hair, face, body, eyes, and more across a full color palette, then forge your ideal Zanpakuto, fine-tuning the blade, guard, hilt, decoration, and effects. In battle, form a team of three and chain together fast, card-based attacks, signature special moves, and the powerful "Soul Drive" team-up technique to trigger stylish Link Attacks. Fight alongside iconic characters such as Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, and all-new Soul Reapers designed by series creator Tite Kubo.

Unleash your Bankai! Become the Soul Reaper you aspire to be. Beyond the Thousand-Year Blood War, carve out the future with new allies! Includes random-item purchases. Dive into Bleach Mirrors High, an officially licensed game created in close collaboration with Bleach creator Tite Kubo. Experience a brand new storyline set after the Thousand-Year Blood War. Meet a fresh cast of characters exclusively designed by the legendary mangaka, and stand alongside favorites like Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia Kuchiki, with in-game character voices from the original Japanese anime cast.

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