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Blizzard Entertainment Releases BlizzCon 2026 Digital Bundles

Blizzard Entertainment has put together a set of BlizzCon 2026 Digital Bundles, as well as the BlizzCon Ultimate Collection, for those who can't attend.

Article Summary Blizzard has launched BlizzCon 2026 Digital Bundles for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, and Hearthstone.

Each BlizzCon 2026 game bundle includes exclusive in-game cosmetics, items, packs, pets, mounts, and bonuses.

The $49.99 BlizzCon Ultimate Collection combines all five bundles and is included with BlizzCon 2026 event passes.

Free BlizzCon rewards for Heroes of the Storm and StarCraft II are also available through September 28, 2026.

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new set of bundles for BlizzCon 2026, giving players who can't attend a taste of the convention and an extra treat for those who can. The team is offering up individual packages for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo IV, Diablo Immortal, and Hearthstone, as well as one giant Ultimate Bundle that has everything inside one package. We have the details of everything inside each one for you here, as they are now up for sale ahead of the event.

BlizzCon 2026 Digital Bundles

The BlizzCon Ultimate Collection is included in the purchase of a BlizzCon Pass, so those attending the show in Anaheim, California, on September 12-13 are getting it all! For those who can't make it to BlizzCon, the BlizzCon Ultimate Collection and BlizzCon Digital Bundles are available now through September 28, 2026, on the Battle.net Shop.

World of Warcraft BlizzCon Bundle ($29.99 USD) : Rabbit'ath Flying Mount, Garb of the Dawnfire Phoenix Transmog Ensemble, and the Perch of the Dawnfire Phoenix Decor.

: Rabbit'ath Flying Mount, Garb of the Dawnfire Phoenix Transmog Ensemble, and the Perch of the Dawnfire Phoenix Decor. Overwatch BlizzCon Bundle ($29.99 USD) : Lich Queen Mei Legendary Skin, Frostmourne Ana Weapon Skin, Lichimari King Weapon Charm, and Lich Queen Mei Spray.

: Lich Queen Mei Legendary Skin, Frostmourne Ana Weapon Skin, Lichimari King Weapon Charm, and Lich Queen Mei Spray. Diablo IV BlizzCon Bundle ($29.99 USD): Streamsnout Pet, Indigo Cat Mount, and Escapeproof Armor Mount Armor.

Streamsnout Pet, Indigo Cat Mount, and Escapeproof Armor Mount Armor. Diablo Immortal BlizzCon Bundle ($24.99 USD) . Rimedarter Familiar Transmog, Seekers of Riddergrove (Violet) Portal, 20 Legendary Crests, 10 Telluric Pearls, and a Mother's Lament 2-Star Legendary Gem.

. Rimedarter Familiar Transmog, Seekers of Riddergrove (Violet) Portal, 20 Legendary Crests, 10 Telluric Pearls, and a Mother's Lament 2-Star Legendary Gem. Hearthstone BlizzCon Bundle ($24.99 USD) . Bloodmage Thalnos Signature Legendary Card, Blade of the Black Empire Card Back, and 5 Standard Card Packs.

. Bloodmage Thalnos Signature Legendary Card, Blade of the Black Empire Card Back, and 5 Standard Card Packs. BlizzCon Ultimate Collection Bundle ($49.99 USD). Everything from the five individual digital bundles, plus a World of Warcraft Murk'atath Pet, an Overwatch Lich Queen Mei Player Icon and Name Card, Diablo IV Indigo's Light Trophy and Indigo's Master Trophy, a Diablo Immortal Astral Celebration Portrait Frame, and five additional Hearthstone Standard Packs.

Also available in the Battle.net Shop are two free rewards for players to claim, no purchase necessary, available through September 28, 2026:

Heroes of the Storm Fix It Gear Head Thrall armor

StarCraft II 15-day co-op XP boost

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