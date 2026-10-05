Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: bluey, Bluey's Happy Snaps

Bluey's Happy Snaps Releases New Overview Trailer

Check out the official overview trailer for Bluey's Happy Snaps as the game will be released for multiple platforms on October 15.

Article Summary Bluey's Happy Snaps gets a new overview trailer, showing off its photo adventure gameplay ahead of launch.

Bluey's Happy Snaps launches October 15 on multiple platforms, letting players explore and snap memories.

Players visit familiar Bluey locations, photograph wildlife and games, and fill a scrapbook with snapshots.

Buddy mode, stickers, decorations, and For Real Life activities extend Bluey's Happy Snaps beyond the screen.

Gameloft has released a new trailer for the upcoming game Bluey's Happy Snaps, offering a better overview of the title. While you may not think you need an extensive look at a game about photography starring a blue dog, they apparently felt one was necessary so kids and adults could understand how everything works and what you'll be doing. Enjoy the video as the game arrives for multiple platforms on October 15.

Photograph Your Adventures With Bluey's Happy Snaps

Time to play! Explore, have fun, and capture your favorite moments with Bluey and Bingo in this photo-powered game. Look out for familiar spots from the show, create your own scrapbook and turn in-game memories into playful moments for real life. Bluey and Bingo have found Dad's old camera (back from when he was cool). Take it with you around the world of Bluey and snap photos of the games they play and the wildlife they discover. Each snapshot is saved to Bluey's scrapbook, where players can keep their favorite moments.

Join everyone's favorite blue heeler in Bluey's Happy Snaps, a playful interactive adventure inspired by the hit TV series. Explore familiar locations, play with loads of toys, or chase cheeky bin chickens, and enjoy fun activities with Bluey, Bingo, and friends. Players can explore many of Bluey's most beloved play spots from the show. Chase water dragons on the riverbank from the episode "Ice Cream," capture the city skyline from the lookout in "The Sign," and revisit even more iconic moments brought to life in the game. Race Barky Boats down a stream, play I-Spy while traveling between locations, and uncover familiar scenes from the world of Bluey. Every adventure brings new opportunities to capture memories with Bluey's camera and add them to the in-game scrapbook.

Throughout the game, there are playful tips to keep the fun going into the real world. From birdwatching in your own backyard to setting up play moments with your favorite toys. Kids can explore, pretend, and discover in the game, then keep the fun going "for real life. Using your camera, unlock stickers and decorations to personalize your scrapbook. Color-in, arrange snapshots, and build a one-of-a-kind keepsake filled with Bluey fun. As they progress through locations, players also encounter "For Real Life" activity ideas that spark play both in the game and beyond the screen. Share the adventure side-by-side in Buddy mode. A second player can join in to explore and strike a pose while the main player leads the adventure behind the camera. You can even play with toys together along the way!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!