Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blumhouse Games, Grave Seasons, Perfect Garbage

Blumhouse Games Pushes Grave Seasons Release Back to March 2027

After making a few changes to the development plans, Blumhouse Games has confirmed that Grave Seasons will now launch on March 9, 2027.

Article Summary Blumhouse Games and Perfect Garbage have delayed Grave Seasons, with the horror farming sim now set for March 9, 2027.

A new Grave Seasons trailer accompanies the delay, as the team takes extra time to refine development plans and polish.

Grave Seasons blends farming, fishing, mining, and town life with a supernatural serial killer mystery in Ashenridge.

Players investigate murders, build trust with townsfolk, shape the story through choices, and can even romance the killer.

Blumhouse Games and developer Perfect Garbage have confirmed that their next horror game, Grave Seasons, is getting pushed back into next year. When we first reported on the game a few months ago, the plan was to release it on August 17. Since then, they have had to make a few changes in their plans, which made room for more time to develop the game. Which we're fine with because, as we've said before on many a title, we'd rather have a game that works right at launch than one that requires six patches to work right eventually. The new launch date will now be March 9, 2027. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Harvesting Terror With Grave Seasons

After a treacherous escape from jail, you've made it to your new home in Ashenridge, an idyllic town with some seriously unsettling vibes. While trying to establish your new farming life and embed yourself in the neighborhood, murders start to occur in the town, putting your new peaceful life at risk. Grave Seasons is a narrative-led farming sim with a terrifying twist – someone in the town is a supernatural serial killer. Grow crops, fish, mine, and participate in the local economy by selling your goods in town. Just remember that what you harvest will play a critical role in unraveling the mysteries of Ashenridge.

In a cruel twist of fate, you've become wrapped up in the sudden murders plaguing this cozy town. Search for clues and investigate the unique townsfolk to uncover the dark truth. What's a little bit of breaking and entering between friends anyway? Discover and craft precious items to ward off whatever is stalking the town. It's down to your investigation skills to identify the next victim and save more blood from being spilled. Finding a serial killer is no easy task. To do so, you'll need to complete quests for the townsfolk and build up their trust. Everything you do – or don't do – will affect how the story plays out. And yes, you can even romance the killer.

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