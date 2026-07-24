Posted in: Card Games, Games, Mattel, Tabletop | Tagged: Blvck Paris, pringles

Blvck Paris Announces New Style Collaboration With UNO

Blvck Paris and Mattel have come together for a brand-new style collaboration, as UNO gets a new coat of paint and a range of fashion items.

Article Summary Blvck Paris and Mattel unveil a new UNO collaboration, turning the classic card game into a sleek Blvck Edition collectible.

The Blvck Paris x UNO capsule includes hoodies, a tee, headwear, and a mini travel bag with tonal black branding.

The new UNO Blvck Edition adds a Black Out rule card, where the last player to react must draw four cards.

Blvck Paris calls its second UNO team-up a natural evolution, blending fashion, play, and premium design.

Blvck Paris announced this morning that they have come together for a new collaboration with Mattel, as they dip UNO into a new coat of paint. As you can see here, they have created a new Blvck Edition of the popular card game, as well as a new round of fashion items for what is their second capsule collection with the company. This includes an awesome hoodie, a t-shirt, a hat, and a travel case. We have the finer details about the new collection below, as it is now available on their website.

Dip UNO In a Darker Shade With The Blvck Paris Collection

Known for transforming its "All Black Everything" philosophy into a globally recognized lifestyle movement, Blvck Paris has cultivated a distinct visual identity at the intersection of fashion, internet culture, and aspirational minimalism. Returning for a second chapter, UNO once again enters the Blvck universe – this time with a playful take on everyday utility. The collaboration reframes UNO through Blvck Paris' signature monochromatic codes, reimagining an instantly recognizable icon as a premium collectible. More than a crossover, the collection explores how familiar rituals- competition, social connection, and play – can be reinterpreted through the lens of fashion and design.

At the center of the collaboration is the introduction of a gameplay twist: the "Black Out" rule. Designed to inject spontaneity and playful intensity into the game, the Black Out card challenges players to react instantly – with the last player to respond penalized, introducing a fresh layer of competition to the classic UNO experience. The capsule collection features a curated range of apparel, accessories, and collectible lifestyle pieces, including:

Blvck x UNO Deck Card (Blvck Edition) – a fully reimagined blacked-out UNO deck featuring monochromatic detailing, premium packaging, and the Black Out gameplay card. When played, all players race to slap the card, with the last player drawing four cards. The card also functions as a Wild Card, allowing the player to choose the next color of play.

Reverse Hoodie & Embossed Reverse Hoodie – oversized fleece cotton hoodies featuring tonal graphics, black-on-black detailing, and elevated collaborative branding inspired by UNO's recognizable directional iconography. Available in both graphic and embossed monochromatic executions.

Reverse Tee – an oversized premium cotton tee that reinterprets UNO iconography through Blvck Paris' minimalist visual language and tonal aesthetic.

Mini Travel Bag – a sleek vegan leather organizer designed for modern daily essentials, elevated with understated co-branded detailing and a luxury utility sensibility.

Headwear Collection – including a baseball cap finished with subtle tonal collaborative branding, blending understated luxury with everyday wearability.

"This second collaboration felt like a natural evolution," said Julian O'Hayon, founder of Blvck Paris. "UNO is instantly recognizable for so many people. Reimagining it through the Blvck universe allowed us to create something collectible, elevated, and familiar at the same time — while introducing unexpected elements like Black Out that make the experience feel playful, and culturally relevant."

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