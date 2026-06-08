Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: Boggle, Boggle With Friends

Boggle With Friends Has Launched On Facebook Instant Games

Zynga has launched Boggle With Friends on Facebook Instant Games, giving players who still use the platform another word game

Article Summary Boggle With Friends is now on Facebook Instant Games, bringing Zynga’s word puzzle to desktop and mobile players.

The Facebook Boggle launch lets players jump in instantly and challenge friends directly through built-in social tools.

Boggle With Friends includes classic Boggle gameplay plus multiple solo and multiplayer modes for fast-paced word fun.

Zynga expands its Facebook Instant Games lineup, adding Boggle alongside its long-running Words With Friends success.

Zynga has released Boggle With Friends on a new platform, as those on Facebook can now play the title through Instant Games. Basically, this is the same game you've already played on iOS and Android, only conforming to fit Facebook's system so you can play against others in your friends list. We have a few more details about the title for you here as you can play it right now on the social platform.

Facebook Instant Games Has a New Word Puzzler in Boggle With Friends

Boggle With Friends is a highly engaging, fast-paced game in which players try to find as many connected words as possible within a time limit. The game will feature traditional Boggle and a variety of fun-filled variations to provide hours of fun and entertainment across multiplayer and solo modes. By leveraging Facebook Instant Games, players can now jump into Boggle With Friends instantly on both desktop and mobile devices. Facebook Instant gaming makes the player experience more social than ever, with built-in sharing tools allowing players to invite friends to a round or to show off their latest high scores, fueling a vibrant, competitive environment.

Zynga continues to expand its presence on the Facebook Instant Games platform, building on the massive success of Words With Friends, which has been played by millions of users since its launch. Words With Friends has spent more than a decade turning a simple love of words into a global phenomenon. From casual puzzles to clever competition, it remains a staple of social gaming, captivating millions by making it easy to stay connected with friends and family, one word at a time. Whether you want a high-speed sprint or a strategic long-game, the best of Zynga's word library is now available across desktop and mobile with just one click.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!