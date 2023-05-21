Bossa Games Reveals New Survival Co-Op Title Lost Skies Bossa Games has a new survival co-op game in development as the team revealed Lost Skies earlier this week.

Bossa Games, the people behind such classic games as Surgeon Simulator and the not-at-all frustrating I Am Bread, have a new game on the way called Lost Skies. The game is a co-op survival adventure title in which you and a partner will be exploring a vast world comprised of floating islands, filled with adventures, treasures, and places to explore. But it's not for the timid, as there are monsters, storms, forgotten tech, and mysteries of ancient civilizations to be found everywhere. You'll have the chance to build your own customized skyship to fly around and explore what is essentially a shattered world. The game is currently being planned for a 2024 release, but in the meantime, we have an introduction video and a few quotes from the devs about this new game.

"We're excited to show this first view of the world of Lost Skies," said Henrique Olifiers, Co-founder and Gamer-in-Chief of Bossa Games. "You can see from the trailer the kind of high-flying, exciting world we're building for players to explore, and the cooperation that will help them to survive. Using our open development method, we'll be sharing with our community through every stage of development. Just as players will work together to explore the shattered world of floating islands, we'll be working with them, using their feedback to inform our creative process, and including their designs in the game itself."

"Bossa Studios is creating an extraordinary world in Lost Skies that is ripe for exploration and incredible adventures alongside friends," said Becky Sayers, head of content strategy at Humble Games. "Lost Skies not only showcases Bossa's new direction as a studio but it expands the concept of what an indie game can achieve, setting the bar for the next generation of titles being published by Humble Games."

