Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying, The One Ring, TTRPG

Both Lord Of The Rings TTRPGs Will Get New 2027 Content

A new crowdfunding campaign has confirmed that The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying and The One Ring will be getting three new books in 2027.

Article Summary Free League’s new crowdfunding campaign confirms three 2027 books for The One Ring and The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying.

A new Lord Of The Rings expansion explores Gondor and Rohan with settings, travel rules, cultures, virtues, and hooks.

The upcoming Middle-earth bestiary adds Ringwraiths, Haradrim, Ents, Oliphaunts, dragons, Balrogs, and more foes.

Revised core rules update Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying to 5.5, refresh The One Ring, and add Strider Mode solo play.

Free League Publishing has revealed three new TTRPG books coming to both The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying and The One Ring, giving players new content for 2027. The reveal came in the form of a crowdfunding campaign that launched this morning and has already surpassed the target it set for itself, with a month still left to go. As with these two games, they use the same books for each system; only one of them has its own ruleset, and the other uses the 5th Edition ruleset, along with extra-special editions if you want to go the extra mile for your bookshelf. Both titles will get a new campaign book, a new beasteary, and an updated set of core rules to help get new players into the game. We have the details of all three for you here, as we'll now wait to see when they intend to release them next year.

The Lord Of The Rings TTRPGs Will Receive Three New Books in 2027

Explore Gondor and Rohan

The White Tower and the Hall of Gold takes players from Minas Tirith and the fiefs of Gondor to Rohan's great halls and open plains. The expansion includes detailed locations, campaign frameworks, and adventure hooks for journeys across both kingdoms. New Heroic Cultures and Virtues expand players' character options, while additional rules cover mounted combat and travel by horse, boat, river, and sea. Written by Gareth Hanrahan, the expansion features illustrations by Antonio De Luca, Federica Costantini, and Jan Pospíšil, with maps by Francesco Mattioli. Its adaptation for The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E will be released as Realms of the South.

Face the Creatures of Middle-earth

Creatures Strange and Foul brings together adversaries ranging from Black Númenórean spies and Haradrim champions to the Nine Ringwraiths and their winged steeds. The bestiary also includes Ents, Woses, and Oliphaunts, with a dedicated chapter exploring Balrogs, Dragons, and the Nameless Things lurking beneath Middle-earth. Updated game statistics and rules for foes' special abilities help Loremasters build encounters. Written by The One Ring lead designer Francesco Nepitello and illustrated by Daniel Zrom, the bestiary will also be adapted for The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E as Of Orcs and Evil Things.

Updated Core Rules for Both Games

The revised The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E Core Rules updates the game to the 5.5 ruleset and makes it fully standalone. The updated The One Ring Core Rules reorganizes and clarifies the rules, refines character creation and advancement, and revises combat, with new cover art by Antonio De Luca. Both core rules manuals include Strider Mode, previously only in PDF format, with rules, guidance, and random tables for solo adventures without a Loremaster. Previously released supplements and adventures remain compatible with their respective games. Existing owners of either core rules manual on Free League Unbound or DriveThruRPG will automatically receive the revised digital version once completed.

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