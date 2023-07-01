Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bread & Fred, Sand Castles Studio

Bread & Fred Adds Online Multiplayer In Latest Update

Need a friend for Bread & Fred but no one is free? The latest update adds online multiplayer so you can team with a fellow climber!

Apogee Entertainment and developer Sand Castles Studio released a new update this week for Bread & Fred, as you now have online multiplayer. The 1.1 Update, which is available to download right now, gives you the option of finding a friend online to help you climb the treacherous peaks when you don't have one available nearby. The update came with a brand new trailer to show off how the system works, which we have for you below, as you can get to swinging and climbing in the game right now.

"Engage in hilarious multiplayer hijinks as Bread & Fred embark on a journey to the top of the mountain. Partner up, anchor down, and slingshot across massive gaps with climbing partners from around the world with the addition of online co-op now available for peer-to-peer climbing sessions. Swing across massive chasms and cling to walls for dear life while traversing the tricky tundra, and advance from simple slopes to moving platforms, crumbling floors, harsh winds and slippery surfaces on the way to victory. Coordinate movements in perfect harmony, or suffer a frustrating face-plant down to previously-achieved heights."

"Decide who will anchor and who will jump with a quick rock-paper-scissors, and countdown to every leap with the convenient "1, 2, 3, Go!" in-game emotes. Looking for a solo experience? Swap out a penguin for Jeff the rock and solo-swing across obstacles. For ice-veined thrill seekers, set records in the Bread & Fred Hall of Fame with the updated speedrun mode that includes suspended play options and quick-restart settings. Explore hard-to-reach areas full of collectibles, and climb in style with the addition of new single-player skins. Can't handle the cold? Ease the icy pain with assist options like infinite jump and checkpoint flags. Faceplant to the chill tunes of the Bread & Fred original soundtrack by Tomás Palazzi, available now on Steam and coming to music streaming services soon."

