Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Brother Ming Games, Pond

Brother Ming Games Has Put the Tabletop Game "Pond" Back in Stock

After being sold out for a while, Brother Ming Games has officially brought back the game Pond, with a Deluxe Edition being available.

Article Summary Brother Ming Games has restocked Pond after selling out, with the base game returning alongside a new Deluxe Edition.

Pond is a frog-themed area control deck builder for 2–4 players, featuring asymmetric factions, hero frogs, and dice combat.

The Pond Deluxe Edition is available now for $60, offering fans a fresh chance to jump into the popular tabletop game.

The Art Friends expansion adds 50 unique frog cards and is sold separately for $20, along with a 500-piece Pond puzzle.

Brother Ming Games announced this week that they have finally brought the game Pond back after it had been sold out for a while. Originally released last year, the game gained quite a popularity and ended up being out of stock. Now it looks like it's back with a new Deluxe Edition, as well as a new expansion to keep you busy called Art Friends. We have more details about the game below, as the Deluxe Edition is being sold for $60, while the expansion is going for just $20, as well as a 500 jigsaw puzzle that's also going for $20.

Become The Top of The Hop in Pond

Pond is an adorable and unique war game deck builder with asymmetric playable factions for two to four players. Each faction of frogs has their own unique faction power and a starting deck with their own unique frog and long fwooog cards. Recruit new frogs for your deck, march your army of frogs across the map to compete for control of ponds, and summon forth epic Heroic Frogs to gain permanent boons! Lead your faction of adorable frog meeples across the pond in this area control deck builder for two to four players!

Asymmetric faction powers for each of the 4 frog factions

A refreshing take on deck builders with over 50 silly frog cards to recruit

Froggy engine building with hero frogs that provide permanent abilities

Pond warfare with dice-based combat to fight for dominance over the board

Art Friends Expansion

The Art Friends Expansion is a mini-expansion that was offered for free to all backers of Pond on Backerkit. It is NOT included in Pond – Deluxe Edition. This expansion adds 50 additional unique frog cards to Pond, both standard and hero frogs. Each frog features a unique illustration drawn by a different guest artist.

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