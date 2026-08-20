Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Taito, Video Games | Tagged: Bubble Bobble, Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons Boosted

Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons Boosted Receives a Free Update

Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons Boosted has been given a free update this week with a number of new challenges, items, and more to test you.

Article Summary Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons Boosted gets a free update on all platforms, adding fresh challenges for veteran players.

Bob's Room now offers three Bonus Gates, including the new Item Room and Combo Room, plus the handy Skip Gate.

Item Room adds powerful run-only pickups like Chack'n Cake, x2 Gummy, and Gold Sugarees to boost each dungeon run.

Combo Room lets Bubble Bobble players chain enemy takedowns to build combos and restore the Baron Timer before danger hits.

If you've been wanting a greater challenge in Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons Boosted, we've got good news, as a new update dropped for the game this week. The free update, which you can download for all platforms right now, comes with several bonus stages that will challenge even the best players, as well as a new item room, filled with new items to use in the game, and a Combo Room to really rack up combo maneuvers. We have more details with the developer note below, and you can see what's in store with the latest trailer above.

New Levels Await In The Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons Boosted Free Update

Newly Added Bonus Stages Revealed: By passing through Bob's Gate in the Dungeon, you can enter Bob's Room, where you can choose your preferred destination from 3 exciting Bonus Gates! The choices are the Skip Gate, and the newly added bonus stages: the Item Room and the Combo Room. Enjoy your adventure while choosing the perfect bonus for your current situation!

By passing through Bob's Gate in the Dungeon, you can enter Bob's Room, where you can choose your preferred destination from 3 exciting Bonus Gates! The choices are the Skip Gate, and the newly added bonus stages: the Item Room and the Combo Room. Enjoy your adventure while choosing the perfect bonus for your current situation! Item Room: A variety of useful items and treasure chests appear randomly, including newly added items and items that let you use Skill Bubbles! The new items can only be used within that Dungeon run and will disappear when you return to the lobby, but they are incredibly powerful and guaranteed to be useful for your adventure. Advance your adventure with an even greater advantage!

A variety of useful items and treasure chests appear randomly, including newly added items and items that let you use Skill Bubbles! The new items can only be used within that Dungeon run and will disappear when you return to the lobby, but they are incredibly powerful and guaranteed to be useful for your adventure. Advance your adventure with an even greater advantage! New Item: Chack'n Cake: An item that also appeared in the original BUBBLE BOBBLE makes a revival appearance as a cake! You become invincible only within the stage where you use it, allowing you to defeat enemies just by ramming into them. Since it disappears when you return to the lobby, make sure to use it actively before exiting the Dungeon once you get it!

An item that also appeared in the original makes a revival appearance as a cake! You become invincible only within the stage where you use it, allowing you to defeat enemies just by ramming into them. Since it disappears when you return to the lobby, make sure to use it actively before exiting the Dungeon once you get it! New Item: x2 Gummy: Just by holding it, the Materials you obtain from treasure chests acquired during that adventure are doubled. Materials can be exchanged for various items at the shop or used to power up Bub's abilities.

Just by holding it, the Materials you obtain from treasure chests acquired during that adventure are doubled. Materials can be exchanged for various items at the shop or used to power up Bub's abilities. New Item: Gold Sugarees: Just by holding it, the Sugarees you acquire during that adventure are doubled. Sugarees can be exchanged for various items and Materials at the shop.

Just by holding it, the Sugarees you acquire during that adventure are doubled. Sugarees can be exchanged for various items and Materials at the shop. Combo Room: A stage where you can defeat enemies all at once to rack up combos. By earning combos, you can restore the Baron Timer, which decreases over time and shows the time until the invincible character Baron von Blubba appears.

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