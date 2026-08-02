Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins, Chaosium Inc.

Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins Is Going to Crowdfunding

After being announced recently, Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins is getting the crowdfunding treatment before they publish it.

Article Summary Chaosium’s Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins is heading to crowdfunding ahead of its planned 2027 release.

This Call of Cthulhu strategy game is an asymmetric 2-4 player clash inspired by Forbidden Stars designer Samuel W. Bailey.

Players command four Mythos factions, using distinct powers, units, and long-term tactics to outmaneuver every rival.

Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins reimagines Forbidden Stars with cosmic warfare, eldritch gods, and detailed miniatures.

Chaosium Inc. recently announced their latest tabletop title, Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins, as the game will be headed down the crowdfunding route to get published. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is an asymmetric strategy title created by Samuel W. Bailey, one of the designers of Forbidden Stars. The game will have two to four players playing against each other, commanding one of four specific factions from the legendary deities of the Cthulhu Mythos. You'll have to use your powers and some strategy to take everyone out and be the last one standing. We have mroe details below as the game is most likely getting published in 2027.

Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins Heads to Crowdfunding

Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins is an enhanced reimplementation of Forbidden Stars, which was nominated for the 2015 Golden Geek awards for Best Strategy Board Game and Best Thematic Board Game. The original game challenged players to lead factions with different abilities and play styles while balancing immediate moves with long-term strategy. Old Ones Origins brings that strategic foundation into the Cthulhu Mythos setting, where ancient powers clash at the dawn of time. Players must learn the strengths of their faction, adapt their plans, and outmaneuver their rivals to become the ultimate force among the Old Ones.

Wage War as an Eldritch Power: Lead a faction devoted to one of the legendary deities of the Cthulhu Mythos and battle for cosmic supremacy.

Lead a faction devoted to one of the legendary deities of the Cthulhu Mythos and battle for cosmic supremacy. Distinct Factions and Strategies: Master unique powers and units, adapt your plans, and find new ways to outmaneuver your opponents.

Master unique powers and units, adapt your plans, and find new ways to outmaneuver your opponents. A New Take on Forbidden Stars: Experience a Cthulhu Mythos reimagining of the award-nominated strategy game , designed by one of its original designers, Samuel W. Bailey.

Experience a Cthulhu Mythos reimagining of the award-nominated strategy , designed by one of its original designers, Samuel W. Bailey. Bring the Cthulhu Mythos to the Table: Build an imposing army of highly detailed miniatures, including unique faction units and towering avatars.

"With Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins, I can't wait for players to wage war as eldritch gods," said designer Samuel W. Bailey. "After working on Forbidden Stars, I wanted to take what I learned and apply it to a new tabletop game . I'm excited for players around the world to explore its factions, strategies, and the Cthulhu Mythos setting."

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