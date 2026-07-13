Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 & Warzone Reveal Season 05 Content

Activision has revealed new content on the way to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone as part of Season 05, launching later this month.

Article Summary Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 05 launches July 23 with new Multiplayer maps Jubilee, Dig, Frequency, and fresh modes.

Black Ops 7 Zombies adds Eidskallen Lighthouse, Kowakujō Directed Mode, Rogue Run updates, and a mid-season finale.

Call of Duty: Warzone gets Verdansk's Drone Labs, Juggernaut Public Event, new LTMs, and Resurgence Ranked Play.

Season 05 brings four weapons, Battle Pass rewards, BlackCell Operator Cipher, weekly challenges, and new store bundles.

Activision, Infinity Ward, and Raven Software dropped the major details of what's coming to both Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone for Season 05. The major highlights are that Multiplayer is getting a new Jubilee map and remastered maps for Dig and Frequency. Zombies get cold when it heads to the Eidskallen Lighthouse, as well as the new Directed Mode arriving for Kowakujō. Warzone will add Drone Labs POI to Verdansk, the new Juggernaut Public Event, and Resurgence Ranked Play. Plus, four new weapons, including the FG42 Assault Rifle and dual-wield Gremlin SMG, a new Battle Pass led by Operator Specter, and BlackCell content featuring Cipher. We have the dev notes below, as you can read finer details on their latest blog, as Season 05 launches on July 23.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Ramps Up Season 05 On July 23

Multiplayer

Multiplayer Maps: Crash the party at a rural Japanese festival in the brand-new Jubilee map and deploy to remastered maps Dig and Frequency. In the Mid-Season, invade a Nuketown pinball machine in Turbo Tilt and jump, dive, and traverse a harrowing parkour environment with the arrival of a new Freerun map.

Crash the party at a rural Japanese festival in the brand-new Jubilee map and deploy to remastered maps Dig and Frequency. In the Mid-Season, invade a Nuketown pinball machine in Turbo Tilt and jump, dive, and traverse a harrowing parkour environment with the arrival of a new Freerun map. Multiplayer Modes: Power up your Operator while capturing and defending objectives in Overdrive Domination. In Gauntlet Rush, compete for the top spot across five different game modes, and in the Mid-Season, turn the adrenaline up to eleven in Cranked Moshpit.

Power up your Operator while capturing and defending objectives in Overdrive Domination. In Gauntlet Rush, compete for the top spot across five different game modes, and in the Mid-Season, turn the adrenaline up to eleven in Cranked Moshpit. Black Ops 7 Ranked Play: Get wins and climb the Ranks in the next season of Multiplayer Ranked Play, delivering new rewards to those who prove their worth in the rankings.

Zombies

New Survival Map: Return to the frozen land of the giants in the Eidskallen Lighthouse Survival map. Push the rounds as far as you can using the resources available in a confined section of Totenreich and earn rewards for reaching round milestones.

Return to the frozen land of the giants in the Eidskallen Lighthouse Survival map. Push the rounds as far as you can using the resources available in a confined section of Totenreich and earn rewards for reaching round milestones. Kowakujō Directed Mode, Starting Room: Benefit from extra guidance on the Main Quest as Directed Mode comes to Kowakujō. In Starting Room, drop into the Outer Ward and survive with whatever's on hand.

Benefit from extra guidance on the Main Quest as Directed Mode comes to Kowakujō. In Starting Room, drop into the Outer Ward and survive with whatever's on hand. New Rogue Run Playlists: Astra Malorum arrives in Rogue Run through three new playlists offering increasingly difficult challenges, featuring Calling Card and GobbleGum rewards to help you push further in the match. Survive each wave, choose your power-up, then teleport to the next area.

Astra Malorum arrives in Rogue Run through three new playlists offering increasingly difficult challenges, featuring Calling Card and GobbleGum rewards to help you push further in the match. Survive each wave, choose your power-up, then teleport to the next area. New Mid-Season Round-Based Map, Features: Make your stand and face the Warden in the final confrontation as the Black Ops 7 Zombies story reaches its epic conclusion in the Mid-Season. Get some much-needed assistance with a familiar Perk-a-Cola, new GobbleGum, and two more Ultra-Rarity legacy weapons.

Call of Duty: Warzone

New Verdansk POI: The skies are alive with drones emerging from the new Drone Labs POI in Verdansk, located south of the Quarry. Explore the area's Administrative Offices and Research and Development within two large L-shaped buildings, and fine-tune your drone piloting skills in the obstacle course out back.

The skies are alive with drones emerging from the new Drone Labs POI in Verdansk, located south of the Quarry. Explore the area's Administrative Offices and Research and Development within two large L-shaped buildings, and fine-tune your drone piloting skills in the obstacle course out back. New Limited-Time Modes: Perfect the layout of Drone Labs in Lockdown Casual, featuring random killstreak rewards like the Juggernaut and War Machine. In Heavy Metal Heroes, push the pedal to the floor as squads engage in explosive vehicular combat.

Perfect the layout of Drone Labs in Lockdown Casual, featuring random killstreak rewards like the Juggernaut and War Machine. In Heavy Metal Heroes, push the pedal to the floor as squads engage in explosive vehicular combat. New Gameplay Features: In the new Juggernaut Public Event, fight for possession of the infamous suit to annihilate the enemy with overwhelming firepower. Shoot down airborne Loot Drones and Buy Stations for extra gear, drop Hunter Killer Drones on the enemy with the arrival of the HKDs killstreak in Resurgence and Battle Royale, and more arriving in the Mid-Season.

In the new Juggernaut Public Event, fight for possession of the infamous suit to annihilate the enemy with overwhelming firepower. Shoot down airborne Loot Drones and Buy Stations for extra gear, drop Hunter Killer Drones on the enemy with the arrival of the HKDs killstreak in Resurgence and Battle Royale, and more arriving in the Mid-Season. Resurgence Ranked Play: Rank up and earn rewards in a new season of Ranked Play: Resurgence. Bring your best plays to increase your Skill Rating, earn exclusive rewards, and climb the Skill Divisions on your way to the top.

Across All Modes

New Weapons, Attachments: Down enemy targets with four new weapons, including the FG42 Assault Rifle and the dual-wield Gremlin SMG, available at launch in the Battle Pass. Participate in events and Weekly Challenges to unlock the Mammoth LMG and Mace Melee weapon. New Attachments include the Jäger 45 Grid-Breaker Kit, M34 Novaline Garand Conversion, M15 Mod 0 .50 Cal Kit, and more.

Down enemy targets with four new weapons, including the FG42 Assault Rifle and the dual-wield Gremlin SMG, available at launch in the Battle Pass. Participate in events and Weekly Challenges to unlock the Mammoth LMG and Mace Melee weapon. New Attachments include the Jäger 45 Grid-Breaker Kit, M34 Novaline Garand Conversion, M15 Mod 0 .50 Cal Kit, and more. New Events and Rewards: Celebrate Treyarch's 30th anniversary, face the Machine of War, and compete for top placement in the Eidskallen Lighthouse Zombies Leaderboard to earn rewards like the Mammoth LMG plus new Weapon Blueprints, Camos, and other rewards across events arriving at launch and throughout the season.

Celebrate Treyarch's 30th anniversary, face the Machine of War, and compete for top placement in the Eidskallen Lighthouse Zombies Leaderboard to earn rewards like the Mammoth LMG plus new Weapon Blueprints, Camos, and other rewards across events arriving at launch and throughout the season. Battle Pass and BlackCell: Unlock new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more across a mix of free and premium tiers in the Season 05 Battle Pass. Purchase BlackCell to earn additional rewards, including the exclusive "Cipher" Operator and a Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint, both featuring additional unlockable variants via in-game challenges.

Unlock new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more across a mix of free and premium tiers in the Season 05 Battle Pass. Purchase BlackCell to earn additional rewards, including the exclusive "Cipher" Operator and a Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint, both featuring additional unlockable variants via in-game challenges. Weekly Challenges: Complete Weekly Challenges throughout the season to unlock new Attachments, the Mace Melee Weapon, Camo rewards, and XP. Plus, unlock over 40 Weapon Camos earnable throughout Season 05!

Complete Weekly Challenges throughout the season to unlock new Attachments, the Mace Melee Weapon, Camo rewards, and XP. Plus, unlock over 40 Weapon Camos earnable throughout Season 05! New Store Offerings: New Store drops include a variety of Bundles delivering premium content, including Ultra Skins, Reactive content, and Mastercraft Weapon Blueprints, including the Tracer Pack: Operation Stingray Bundle featuring the "Forced Retreat" Weapon Blueprint for the new Season 05 FG42 Assault Rifle.

Endgame

New Assignment: Take to the roads in a bomb-rigged vehicle in the new Burn Run Assignment, challenging Operators to a race against the clock while running over enemies and objects to add valuable seconds to the timer. Stick to the path, seek out bonuses en route, and don't let up on that gas pedal.

Take to the roads in a bomb-rigged vehicle in the new Burn Run Assignment, challenging Operators to a race against the clock while running over enemies and objects to add valuable seconds to the timer. Stick to the path, seek out bonuses en route, and don't let up on that gas pedal. New Ability Boosts: Further customize your Operator with the addition of Ability Boosts, earnable primarily in Nightmare zones with a chance to drop in Zone IV. Ability Boosts add additional upgrades to your Major and Minor Abilities, from reducing their cooldown time to adding more ammo, inflicting additional damage types, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!