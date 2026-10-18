Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty League, ESL FACEIT Group

Call of Duty League Major II Announced For DreamHack Birmingham 2027

Call of Duty League will be headed to England next year as their Major II tournament will take place at DreamHack Birmingham 2027

Article Summary Call of Duty League Major II is set for DreamHack Birmingham 2027, bringing CDL action to England on April 2-4.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will headline Major II, with teams testing new strategies, game IQ, and adaptability.

Major II includes the season’s first Pro-Am, with four top Challengers squads joining 12 Call of Duty League teams.

Call of Duty League Major II qualifiers run March 5-28, following a Pro-Am minor on February 26-28 before Birmingham.

Activision and ESL FACEIT Group have confirmed that the Call of Duty League Major II is headed to England and will take place at DreamHack Birmingham 2027. Organizers unveiled a schedule of events for 2027, which included minor stops along the way for qualifiers and more, showing that the Major II will kick off on February 26, leading all the way to Birmingham from April 2-4, 2027. We have more details below as the Major I is going to get its start on December 4.

Call of Duty League Major II Comes to DreamHack Birmingham 2027

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is set to take center stage for CDL competition and Major II at DreamHack Birmingham. This will be a critical moment for teams to demonstrate their understanding of Modern Warfare 4's cutting-edge gameplay, while showcasing their game IQ and strategy to deliver a whole new experience for fans in attendance or watching online.

Major II will feature the first Pro-Am of the season, bringing in the top four Challengers Teams from initial competitions to compete against the 12 CDL Pro teams.

Major II introduces a new qualifying gauntlet in the form of Qualifying Tournaments. Qualifiers for Major II will take place over two distinct, two-week online tournaments. The first tournament is a double-elimination tournament with the top 4 teams receiving a bye into winner's round 2. This tournament will be seeded by CDL regular season standings following Minor Tournament III. The second qualifying tournament features a round-robin group stage (with 4 groups of 3 CDL teams each), with the top 2 teams advancing out of their group into an 8-team double-elimination bracket. With two unique formats, Major II's Qualifying Tournaments will test every team's adaptability, resilience, and mindset.



Major II will also feature a Challengers Open; team passes will be on sale closer to the event. Dates for key qualifiers can be seen below: February 26 – 28: Minor Online Tournament (Pro-Am) March 5 – 28: Online Qualifier Tournaments April 2 – 4: Major LAN Tournament



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