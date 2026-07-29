Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: terminator 2: judgment day, the terminator

Call of Duty: Mobile Brings The Terminator In For Season 7

Call of Duty: Mobile has revealed its plans for Season 7, as things get more intense with the arrival of The Terminator from T2.

Article Summary Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 – Terminated brings Terminator 2’s T-800 and T-1000, plus themed rewards and skins.

Season 7 adds Operator Skill Overdrive, Hardpoint: Mayhem, Battle Royale: Lockdown, and a refreshed Nuketown.

The new Call of Duty: Mobile battle pass features the Cronen Squall, Overload class, and cybernetic Operator unlocks.

Terminator 2 events, COD Points Rush, Lucky Draws, and store bundles arrive August 5 at 5pm PT in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Activision has revealed more details about the next season for Call of Duty: Mobile, as The Terminator arrives in Season 7 – Terminated. Specifically, the one from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, as we'll see the T-800 and the T-1000 added to the mix, along with a number of cosmetics from the film, which happens to be celebrating its 35th Anniversary this year. Plus a new battle pass, two new Multiplayer modes, the addition of Battle Royale: Lockdown, more weapons with the Cronen Squall Assault Rifle, the Shock Stick Battle Royale class, and a refreshed Nuketown. We have some of the dev notes below, and you can find finer details in their latest blog, as the content will go live on August 5 at 5pm PT.

The Terminator Arrives in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 – Terminated

In Multiplayer, Operator Skill Overdrive challenges players to collect, upgrade, and fuse Operator Skills to create powerful builds in a free-for-all competition, while Hardpoint: Mayhem assigns each player a specialized role as teams fight for control of a fixed objective. Battle Royale brings the fight to Rebirth Island in Lockdown, an objective-based mode featuring respawns, rotating scoring zones, and High Value Zones that award double the score. Season 7 also refreshes Nuketown with upgraded lighting, materials, and exterior details based on the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 version of the classic map.

A Terminator 2: Judgment Day-themed event tasks players with earning Cyberdyne Tech to unlock more than 15 Epic rewards, culminating in the Blackjack – Endoskeleton Operator Skin. The Terminated Battle Pass leads with the new Cronen Squall Assault Rifle and Overload Battle Royale class, while Premium Pass holders can unlock cybernetic and resistance-themed Operator Skins and Weapon Blueprints. Players can also compete across the season's limited-time modes in the Arcade Event and earn Time-Limited COD Points through COD Points Rush.

In the Store, the supersized "It Goes Two" offer features Operator Skins based on the T-800 and T-1000. Unlocking both upgrades the Operators from Epic to Legendary quality and grants the ability to swap between their two forms in-match and in the lobby. The offer also includes the Model T-800's pump-action Shotgun, HS0405 – Final Judgement, and the Model T-1000's lethal armament, BP50 – Mimetic Execution, Legendary Weapon Blueprints. Rounding out the season, the Undead Legion Series Armory introduces four Weapon Blueprints inspired by ancient weapons, alongside a new Cronen Squall Lucky Draw, Summer Sale offers, and returning Battle Pass Vaults.

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