Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call of Duty: Mobile Drops a Massive Update For Its 7th Anniversary

Call of Duty: Mobile is getting a massive update for its 7th Anniversary, as we head back to Verdansk with a new Mythic Operator.

Article Summary Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 launches November 11 with a 7th Anniversary update centered on Verdansk.

Verdansk brings 15+ major POIs, Gulag returns, contracts, Buy Stations, and major Battle Royale movement changes.

Battle Royale adds new Perks and Field Assets, plus DMZ: Recon updates, seasonal events, and free rewards.

Call of Duty: Mobile also rolls out a new Mythic Operator, Signal 50, Battle Pass content, and Ford collabs.

Activision has revealed a massive new update coming to Call of Duty: Mobile next week, as the game celebrates its 7th Anniversary. It's hard to accept that it's been around that long, as we vividly remember trying the title out at E3 2019. The team is looking to launch a new era of Battle Royale as part of Season 10 in the current build, as they bring players to Verdansk. This will be a massive new map with 15+ major points of interest, mixed with new gameplay mechanics, movement, and other changes. You'll also see a Ghost Operator Skin and Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint as rewards, a new Mythic Operator with Mythic Drops, and get additional rewards in the Battle Pass if you choose to pay for it. We have all the details below, as the content will drop on November 11.

Call of Duty: Mobile Celebrates Its 7th Anniversary

Season 10 marks a huge update for Battle Royale, bringing a new big map plus changes to the UI, gameplay mechanics, movement, and more, including:

New animations for 3ed person view on Verdansk and in DMZ

Updated movement and airborne controls

Parachutes can be deployed in-match in Verdansk, replacing wingsuits

Doors can be shoulder bashed open if you run through them

Players can now drag downed teammates while reviving them

Take on in-game contracts for rewards

Updated UI and lobby scenes

Future Battle Royale updates are scheduled to include more gameplay improvements, including adjustments to vehicles, movement, and the overall mode as the Battle Royale experience continues into a new era of a gameplay.

Field Assets

Starting in Season 10, Scorestreaks in Battle Royale will be renamed Field Assets, which can now be equipped to Loadouts and will generally be less common throughout your Battle Royale matches to make them rarer, more valuable, and more powerful. Field Assets can be purchased at Buy Stations, though we've made some changes to their cost. Additionally, wield a new scope mechanism when activating Field Assets like the Strafing Run and Stealth Chopper, and get your hands on new Field Assets including the Death Machine and EMP Systems.

Perks

Similar to Field Assets, we've renamed Wildcards to Perks just for Battle Royale and you can now find them in matches or equip them to your Loadout, allowing you to access them via Loadout Drops and the Buy Station. Here is a list of the available Perks in Battle Royale:

Wild Hip Fire: ​ Greatly increases hip-fire accuracy; after hitting an enemy, further increases hip-fire accuracy for a short time. ​

Tracking Ammo: Greatly reduces bullet spread during ADS; after hitting an enemy, marks them for a short time. Cooldown: 30 seconds. ​

Slide Reload: Greatly increases bullet spread density; increases slide speed; while sliding, grants an additional accuracy bonus and reloads one bullet. ​

Flinch Reduction / Toughness: Greatly suppresses vertical recoil and flinch. ​

Void Reload / Reserve Reload: Greatly increases magazine capacity; periodically reloads one weapon from the backpack. ​

Precise Shot / Long Shot: Greatly increases range and damage on precision hits. ​

Fast ADS: Greatly increases ADS speed and provides a brief movement-speed boost after exiting ADS ​

ADS Movement Speed : Greatly reduces lateral recoil and increases ADS movement speed. ​

Sniper Expert: Greatly suppresses breathing sway and allows semi-automatic sniper rifles to fire continuously. ​

Ballistic Calibration: Greatly increases bullet muzzle velocity; when your own health is low, further suppresses recoil and flinch (upward kick when hit). ​

Hunter's Rhythm: Increases ammo capacity, and for a short time after a kill, greatly reduces ADS delay. ​

Advancing Suppression : T riggered while moving: Reduces hip-fire spread and ADS spread while moving. ​

Reload Rush: ​ Greatly increases reload speed; for a short time after reloading, increases movement speed. ​

Sustained Fire Correction: Greatly speeds up recoil recovery and reduces the spread buildup from sustained fire; the maximum recoil buildup cap tightens further during continuous firing. ​

Welcome to Verdansk

The iconic Battle Royale map is officially coming to Call of Duty: Mobile. Explore 15+ major points of interest (POI) across Verdansk, a massive Battle Royale map with locations supporting every style of gameplay. On Verdansk, every POI feels unique and highly detailed, offering plenty of ways to advance, hide from enemies, set up ambushes, snipe from afar, and any other tactic to annihilate enemy squads and stay alive until the end. The major POIs you'll encounter include:

Superstore

Airport

Storage Town

Dam

Scrapyard

Train Station

TV Station

Promenade

Hospital

Downtown

Park

Port

Prison

Farmland

Stadium

Lumber

Quarry

Military Base

For a deeper look at the map and to get ready for launch, keep an eye out for the Verdansk interactive map guide detailing all the main points of interest alongside important features like Buy Stations and vehicle placement. The map guide will go live on November 5.

Fight For Your Life in the Gulag

In Verdansk, the first time you're eliminated in the match, you will be relocated to the Gulag to fight for your chance to reenter the match. Join the other spectators as you wait for your turn to fight and then give it all you have to beat the other player. Win and you'll redeploy into Verdansk. Lose and you're out of the game until a teammate purchases your redeployment at a Buy Station.

New LTM: Create Your Truth

Learn the Ropes of Verdansk

Drop into Verdansk in a narrative experience tasking you to collect map codes, decode intel, find NPCs, and follow HUD guidance to the Stadium. The limited-time playlist features infinite respawns and introduces important elements of the game. Complete the mission to unlock rewards including the Calling Card — Verdansk Inbound and an Epic Frame and Avatar.

Watch the Verdansk Livestream, Get Rewards

Watch the Verdansk Livestream on November 4 starting at 11:30AM PT on YouTube and Tik Tok to get a detailed look at everything related to Verdansk and the Battle Royale updates coming in Season 10. Watch the stream in-game to earn rewards, including the Price — Verdansk Expert Operator Skin.

Verdansk in DMZ: Recon and More

Verdansk is also coming to DMZ: Recon in Season 10 along with a new boss and contract. Deploy with your squad, fight against player and non-player enemies throughout the map, and earn rewards for taking on the following challenges:

New Chemist Boss: The Chemist takes up residence in the radiation zone, bringing elite bodyguards and a devastating personal arsenal including a grenade launcher, gas grenades, and deadly melee attacks. Gear up and equip your Gas Mask before heading in. Defeat the chemist for the chance to earn a new Weapon Blueprint, Chemist Operator Skin, and other high-tier loot.

Prison Highlight Contract: Gather your squad and head to the prison. In this high-stakes contract, you must give up your gear and become a prisoner. Search through the prison for items and seek out the warden's key to find your way out.

New Seasonal Events

The 7th Anniversary is packed with events, from Verdansk-themed events to normal and anniversary events, giving out some great free rewards. Highlights include:

Operation: Verdansk Convergence

Complete tasks and join one of three factions vying for supremacy in Verdansk: Makarov, Task Force 141, and the Observers. Take on objectives across multiple acts to dig into the narrative of Verdansk and earn milestone rewards including the Ghost — Desert Ghost Operator Skin and DLQ33 — Verdansk Event Sniper Rifle Blueprint, with the final reward offering the Legendary AK47 — Pharoah's Decree. After completing all the tasks for one faction, you may join another, so that it's possible to earn all rewards.

Mail Call

Roll the dice and collect rewards as you move across the event board, encountering developer notes along the way celebrating Call of Duty: Mobile's 7th Anniversary, including an Epic Kilo 141 Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint and other anniversary-themed rewards.

New Ford Racing Collaboration Event

A week after the season launch, you'll be able to experience the Ford Racing collaboration through this task-based event. Move through milestones by completing basic tasks like logging in, playing matches, and getting kills in any mode. This can earn you over 20 rewards, including the Urban Tracker — Pit Crew Operator Skin, Rallycar — Sports Mode Vehicle Skin, and the weapon DRH — Command Console Weapon Blueprint.

7th Anniversary Battle Pass: New Weapon

The 7th Anniversary Battle Pass features free and premium in-game content including new Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, and additional Call of Duty Points to spend on your next Premium Pass or Store purchase.

Battle Pass Free Tiers

Deal heavy damage against distant targets with the fast-firing Signal 50, a powerful weapon ideally suited for the long sightlines throughout Verdansk. Other free tier rewards include additional Operator Skins, Weapons Blueprints, Vault Coins, and more.

Premium Pass Tiers

The premium 7th Anniversary Battle Pass gives access to an assortment of black and gold-themed Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more, including the chance to unlock a Weapon Blueprint for the new Signal 50.

Premium Operator Skins include Naga — Trickster Royale, Velikan — Blackcell, Death Angel Alice — Midnight, and Keegan — Trap Master Royale. Dominate in Verdansk with Weapon Blueprints like the RAM-7 – Golden Shadow, KRM 262 — Regal Shot, Hades — Tartarus, and the Signal 50 — Nightfallen.

Battle Pass Subscription: Enlist with the Ground Forces by purchasing a Battle Pass Subscription, granting additional monthly rewards along with a 10% boost to Player and Weapon XP, discount coupons, and limited discounts on 10x crate pulls. The Season 10 Ground Forces will receive the Pathfinder — Undaunted Blackcell Operator Skin, the Outlaw — Trickster's Royale Weapon Blueprint, and Backpack 1 — Trickster's Bag.

Store Update: New Mythics, Draws

New Mythics

Season 10 is celebrating the 7th Anniversary in a big way by introducing two new Mythic Drops bringing both a Mythic Operator and Mythic Weapon Blueprint. Both Mythic offers come with the highest quality of customization options, including different operator variants, weapon kill effects and reticles, and many other Mythic Upgrade customizations.

Means to an End Mythic Drop: The Mythic Alias — Shattered Effigy Operator Skin leads this Draw including other valuable rewards like the Legendary ICR-1 — Effigy Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint, Spin Kick Emote, Calling Card — Alias Ascendant, and more.

Botanist Mythic Drop: Wield the new Season 10 weapon with the Mythic Signal 50 — Exobotanica Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint, featuring a translucent sci-fi design with a visible plant sample housed within the weapon's frame. Alongside this, you can acquire the Tempest — Exo Botanist Operator Skin, RAM-7 — Chlorophyll Bloom Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint, Machete — Cultivator, and more.

Lucky Draws

2026 World Champs Final Draw: Celebrate the Call of Duty: Mobile competitive spirit with this new Draw focused around the 2026 World Champs event. Grab rewards including the USS 9 — COD:M Champion SMG Legendary Weapon Blueprint, FFAR1 — 2026 World Champs Final Assault Rifle Epic Weapon Blueprint, Karambit — World Champs Finals Epic Weapon Blueprint, and more. Make your prediction on who will win the 2026 Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship through the related in-game event, Finale – Winner Takes All, to earn free rewards including discount coupons for the World Champs Final Draw.

Ford Racing Collaboration Draws: During your deployments to Verdansk, you'll encounter contracts rewarding you with one of two Ford Racing themed Vehicles, the Ford Mustang GTD and the F-150 Raptor, offering new ways to move through the map. Both Ford Racing Vehicles can be purchased at a Buy Station as well. Head to the Store after your match for the chance to get these Vehicles Skins alongside high-quality Operator Skin variants, weapon blueprints, and more across two new Ford Racing Lucky Draws.

Ford Racing Table Tactics: For those looking to rev up their Scorestreaks, keep an eye out for the Ford Table Tactics offer dropping shortly after launch. This unique offer has two Legendary variants of the Shock RC Scorestreak, including one for the Ford Mustang GTD and one for the F-150 Raptor.

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