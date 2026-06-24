Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty, Persona 5 Royal

Call of Duty: Mobile Is Getting a Visit From Persona 5 Royal

Take your heart into battle as Persona 5 Royal will be making an appearance in Call of Duty: Mobile for the game's latest season.

Article Summary Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6, Take Your Heart, launches July 1 with a Persona 5 Royal crossover and themed content.

Plunder gets a Persona 5 Royal twist, sending Operators into red domains to battle for treasure and cash bonuses.

Players must survive three waves of Persona 5 Royal Shadow enemies to unlock chests and earn masks with match perks.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 also adds Throwable Frenzy, a 5v5 Combat Axe mode with targets, buffs, and no loadouts.

Activision has revealed that a special crossover is coming to Call of Duty: Mobile, as Persona 5 Royal will drop in for the latest seasonal content. A few different characters and items from the Atlus RPG title will drop into the game for Season 6 – Take Your Heart, along with a new battle pass, a new multiplayer mode, new weapons, and more. We have some of the details about the season from their latest blog below, as it will launch on July 1, 2026.

Call Of Duty: Mobile Brings The Groove With Season 6 – Take Your Heart

Experience a new way to play Plunder, Persona 5 Royal style. In this twist on the cash grab game mode, certain areas of the map on Isolated will become highlighted in red, marking them as a special domain. The arrival of a domain will be announced to every Operator in the map, so be ready to engage the enemy as you approach the marked area. As you approach the location of the domain, you'll encounter a large red sphere, instantly recognizable to players of Persona 5 Royal. Enter if you dare and your Operator's HUD will transform to display Persona 5 Royal visuals. Locate the treasure chest within and prepare to fight for access to its contents.

Survive the Attack, Get Bonuses

Persona 5 Royal's enemies won't give up the goods without a fight. To unlock the treasure chest, players must defeat three waves of NPC enemies representing different Shadows from Persona 5 Royal. Fight with all you've got while also potentially fighting off enemy squads attempting to crowd the action. Survive to the end to open the treasure chest, receiving a wealth of cash and Persona 5 Royal masks that provide bonuses for the remainder of the match.



New Multiplayer Mode: Throwable Frenzy

Enter a 5v5 arena, testing your skill with the Combat Axe as teams fight to be the first to hit randomly spawned targets throughout the environment. Teams can also take out enemy players to slow them down, so prepare to dodge and weave while aiming for the bullseye. There are no Loadouts or Scorestreaks. Instead, all Operators can acquire three types of buffs that are equipped prior to the start of the match. These buffs are unlocked by using tokens or just by playing the mode. The team with the highest score when the timer runs out wins the match.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!