Posted in: Activision, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty, vampire, werewolf

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 9: Vampires vs Werewolves Drops Oct. 14

Call of Duty: Mobile has revealed the details for Season 9: Vampires vs Werewolves, as we dive into a Halloween battle on October 14.

Article Summary Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9: Vampires vs Werewolves launches October 14 with a community-voted Halloween theme.

Choose Vampires or Werewolves in Fang Wars to earn faction rewards, milestone unlocks, and a bonus for the winners.

Season 9 adds Leader’s Kill Confirmed, the Grav Assault Rifle, Haunted maps, and returning limited-time collabs.

Battle Pass highlights include voted Operator Skins, new Weapon Blueprints, Lucky Draws, Web Store deals, and events.

Activision revealed new details about the next season for Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 9, as they go the Halloween route with Vampires vs Werewolves. The content for this is the first community-voted season, as it's clear they wanted something with a little bit of danger and flair, as you'll choose one of two sides to battle with, which comes with special Operator Skins and Weapon Blueprints in the Battle Pass. You're also getting the new Leader's Kill Confirmed Multiplayer mode, the faction-based Fang Wars event, the Grav Assault Rifle, and some other fun additions. We have the dev notes below and the full details on their blog, as the content drops on October 14.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 9: Vampires vs Werewolves

The Fang Wars event asks players to choose a faction and fight for dominance. Players complete missions for their chosen side to earn faction-specific rewards, including the SO-14 – Moonlit Marksman Rifle for the Vampires and the Type 25 – Lone Wolf Assault Rifle for the Werewolves. Milestone rewards open to both factions include the Purifier – Deadly Nightshade Operator Skill Skin, with a Gold Calling Card going to the winning faction. Elsewhere, the Call of the Dead event celebrates Día de Muertos with Howlbones to spend in the Event Store, plus the K-9 Unit – Fantasma Operator Skill Skin for players who collect 100.

Leader's Kill Confirmed puts a twist on a classic Multiplayer mode. A single player on each team is designated as the Leader, a mech-equipped Operator visible to both sides, and taking one down drops a dog tag worth significantly more points before the role passes to a teammate. Two collaboration playlists also return for a limited time with Shoryu and Hadoken based on Street Fighter and Honkai: Gleaming Front based on Honkai Impact 3rd, joined by Attack of the Undead on Haunted Hacienda and Haunted Standoff.

The Vampires vs Werewolves Battle Pass leads with the Grav Assault Rifle, a high bullet velocity weapon built to shred distant targets. For the first time, the Premium Pass features Operator Skins and Weapon Blueprints designed by player vote, including the werewolf winner Minotaur – Pack Commander and the vampire winner Sparrowhawk – Moonlight Vengeance, alongside the CX9 – Wolven Moonrise SMG and the 3-Line Rifle – Cantus Rubra Sniper Rifle. Rounding out the season, players can look forward to new Lucky Draws including Hunger Eternal and Weresoldier Unleashed, the return of the Street Fighter 6 collaboration, Mythic Re-Runs, and a Halloween Sale. Finally, Season 9 brings new deals to the Web Store that has Dark Ritual Series Points for the new Dark Ritual Series Armory and other new offers like a Day of the Dead COD Points bundle.

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