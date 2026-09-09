Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, xbox

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Celebrates Xbox's 25th In Style

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will have a special weapon to celebrate Xbox's 25th Anniversary: the “Inner Circuit” M4 Weapon Blueprint

Article Summary Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 adds the Xbox 25th Anniversary Inner Circuit M4 Blueprint for Xbox pre-orders.

The Inner Circuit M4 packs five attachments tuned for better accuracy, handling, and mobility in Call of Duty.

Modern Warfare 4 boosts mid- and close-range fights with a short barrel, recoil control, optic, and lighter stock.

The compact Call of Duty M4 build suits mobile players and works well alongside a sniper-focused loadout.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is going to celebrate Xbox's 25th Anniversary with a special item for those who pre-order in the form of the "Inner Circuit" M4 Weapon Blueprint. As you can see from the image here, this is basically an M4 dressed up to look like an Xbox with the translucent OG Green visual treatment, only available to Xbox owners of the game. The transparent green highlights the weapon's internal systems, making the technology beneath the surface part of the identity, while also giving it that gamer throwback vibe. We have more info from the team on it below for those of you looking to get your hands on one.

Teh "Inner Circuit" M4 Weapon Blueprint Joins Xbox Versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

The Inner Circuit Blueprint for the M4 Assault Rifle equips five attachments, focusing on enhancing the weapon's accuracy, handling, and mobility. Compared to the base M4, this selection of attachments offers stronger performance at mid- and close-range, while lessening some effectiveness at longer distances. It comes with the following Attachments unlocked: 11.5" Shortline Barrel: A light-profile short barrel that improves handling and mobility at the cost of recoil control and effective range.

A light-profile short barrel that improves handling and mobility at the cost of recoil control and effective range. FTAC Dominion Muzzle: A balanced compensator designed to expel gases, reducing vertical and horizontal recoil.

A balanced compensator designed to expel gases, reducing vertical and horizontal recoil. FSS Fireline Grip: Low-profile angled grip that settles firing into a steadier track. Forward posture slows snap to sights.

Low-profile angled grip that settles firing into a steadier track. Forward posture slows snap to sights. SZ Prima-4 Dot Optic: A slim dot optic that provides a clear sight picture.

A slim dot optic that provides a clear sight picture. ZLR ASP50 Stock: A retractable combat stock from ZLR designed to reduce weight and improve speed and mobility.



The Inner Circuit is built for players who prefer to stay mobile and take fights at mid and close range, or as a viable weapon to pair with a sniper loadout. The short barrel and retractable stock improve handling and movement, while the FTAC Dominion helps manage recoil during sustained fire. Close the distance, keep your shots on target, and make the most of this compact M4 build.

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