Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Drops a Pair Of Narrative Trailers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 released two new trailers recently exploring the narrative elements of the campaign and more.

Article Summary Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 gets two new trailers, spotlighting the campaign story and key narrative stakes.

One trailer recaps the Modern Warfare trilogy, bringing players up to speed before Call of Duty launches in October.

John Price is on the run after Shepherd’s death, while Ghost and Gaz are ordered to capture or kill their former leader.

Modern Warfare 4 also teases North Korea’s invasion of South Korea and a mysterious superweapon sought by the Archer.

Activision dropped a couple of trailers this week that tie into the narrative of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 ahead of the game's October 23 launch. A good chunk of the promotion for this game has focused on the gameplay, multiplayer, and all the new elements introduced since Modern Warfare III. Not a lot of it has been about the actual story, which is where we could make the joke that no one plays Call of Duty for the story, but that's low-hanging fruit at this point. These two trailers, with one focusing on the narrative storyline and the other giving a better perspective on the campaign itself, give a better idea of what's been happening in this world.

Call of Duty Provides a Modern Warfare Recap

The first trailer, which you can see above, offers a brief recap of what's happened in the first three games of the modern series, giving those who may never have played them or need a refresher a good idea of what's going on. Which, if you need more than just a video, they provided a blog about it all. Meanwhile, the second trailer, which we have for you below, gives a deeper dive into John Price's shadow operations, which include the conflict with former allies and alliances, the invasion of South Korea, and the threat of a new massive weapon that the villainous Archer is trying to acquire. We have more info about the story from the developers below, as those wishing to jump in on the campaign can do so on October 16 if you pre-purchased any version of the game.

A New Set of Problems for Modern Warfare 4

Following the assassination of General Shepherd in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Task Force 141 has been disbanded when its leader, John Price, goes on the run. There's a growing conflict between the remnants of 141, as Ghost questions Price's unlawful methods. Was Price right to take the law into his own hands, or has he betrayed everything he once stood for? Regardless, there's a target on his back as Ghost and Gaz are tasked to capture or kill their former captain. Not everyone has turned against him, however, as CIA Station Chief Kate Laswell remains in touch with the operator-turned-outlaw — though even she may be growing wary of Price's methods.

As former allies become foes, Price is forced to find help where he can get it. Enter El Sin Nombre, AKA Valeria Garza, the leader of the Las Almas Cartel. She's hardly the colleague Price would prefer to work with, but old rivalries must be dropped in the desperate need to tackle the greater threat that now faces them. North Korea has launched a full-scale invasion of South Korea, and Private Park Hyun Jun and his squad are forced to fight back to save their country. The joint US/ROK Marines engage in ground combat and an amphibious assault in a desperate fight for survival.

In parallel with the Korean invasion and the ongoing manhunt for Price lies an even greater threat. An unknown weapon of war is being delivered to a dangerous enemy known only as "The Archer." What's the weapon capable of, and what are the Archer's motives in acquiring it? You won't have long to wait to find out…

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