Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Drops New Multiplayer Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 for a closer look at multiplayer ahead of the August beta.

Article Summary Activision’s new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer trailer previews fast combat, mobility, and fresh tactics.

The three-minute Call of Duty trailer hints at less camping, smoother flow, and a modern feel across matches.

Call of Duty: NEXT arrives August 21, with Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta access starting that day for digital pre-orders.

Modern Warfare 4 Beta includes new maps, modes, Operators, 19 weapons, and full PC specs, drivers, and security needs.

Ahead of the game's launch this Fall, Activision dropped a new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, giving us a better look at multiplayer. The three-minute trailer, which you can check out here, gives a pretty good idea of what you'll expect to see when you dive into combat with friends and other players. All set to the tune of "The Devil Is a Lie" by Rick Ross. There appears to be more of a focus on flow and making sure there's no time to camp or stall others out, while offering a new range of combat options that make it feel like a modern CoD title.

This is a bit of a preamble to the Call of Duty: NEXT event taking place on August 21, which we're sure will come with a number of announcements and reveals ahead of the Open Beta. We have more details and specs below for the Beta, which also launches on August 21 for players who pre-ordered the game digitally on XSX|S, PS5, and PC, with all players getting a chance to play on August 28 (including on Nintendo Switch 2).

Getting a Taste Of The Action – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Beta

Get ready to drop into multiple Multiplayer maps and modes, choosing from a wide selection of brand-new Operators, including all the Vault Edition Operators for players who pre-order the Vault Edition, and unlocking as many as 19 different weapons before deploying into everything from small-scale 3v3 skirmishes to massive tactical battles featuring tanks and more. Test your mettle across new and returning modes, from Search & Destroy to the brand-new Kill Block, plus the Training Mobility Course.

Minimum Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-8400

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-8400 RAM: 12GB

12GB Video Card – AMD: Radeon RX 470

Radeon RX 470 Video Card – NVIDIA: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / 1060

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / 1060 Video Card – Intel: Intel Arc A580

Intel Arc A580 Video Memory: 3 GB

3 GB Storage Space: SSD required

SSD required Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU – AMD: AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU – Intel: Intel Core i7-8700

Intel Core i7-8700 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Video Card – AMD: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Video Card – NVIDIA: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Video Card – Intel: Intel Arc B580

Intel Arc B580 Video Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Storage Space: SSD required

SSD required Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Drivers

NVIDIA: 610.47

610.47 AMD: 26.7.1

26.7.1 Intel: 32.0.101.8861

Required for All PC Specifications

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection DirectX: DirectX 12 compatible system

DirectX 12 compatible system Additional Requirements: TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot are required to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Other security measures may be enforced. Players can run the Call of Duty Secure Attestation Wizard to verify that their PC meets our security requirements prior to Beta. Learn more at the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 and Secure Boot on the Call of Duty Support Page.

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