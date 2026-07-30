Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beenox, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Drops The Campaign's First Look

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 drops the smallest of teasers for the campaign, but it gives a snapshot into what we're getting.

Article Summary Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 gets a brief first campaign teaser, showcasing intense combat and a darker global conflict.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 story follows Private Park during a North Korean invasion of South Korea.

Captain Price returns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, going off-book to hunt a weapon that could trigger catastrophe.

The campaign spans Korea, New York, Paris, and Mumbai, mixing trench warfare, raids, chases, and cinematic set pieces.

Activision, along with developers Infinity Ward and Beenox, released a small teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 that focuses on the campaign. Honestly, this is the smallest of trailers they could possibly do for the game, and we're surprised that they aren't making bigger teasers and reveals for the game, considering it comes out in about three months. But the 25 seconds it runs gives you a pretty good snapshot of the combat, the intensity, and a small sample of the possible story you'll encounter. Enjoy the trailer here, as the game will be released on October 23

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Gives a Campaign Snapshot

Modern Warfare 4 is set in a rapidly escalating global conflict centered on the Korean Peninsula. Players will fight as Private Park, a young South Korean soldier thrust into a full-scale North Korean invasion, while beyond the front lines, operator turned outlaw Captain Price, works outside the system he once served in pursuit of a weapon that threatens to pull the world into catastrophe. The Campaign takes players around the world, from close-quarters combat in New York, thrilling car chases through Paris, to SAS night raids in Mumbai, and of course into trench warfare in Korea.

In the Modern Warfare 4 Campaign, you fight as Private Park, a young South Korean soldier facing live combat for the first time alongside his squad. What begins as a routine mission descends into chaos when North Korea launches a full-scale invasion, forcing Park and his unit into a desperate battle through collapsing cities and counteroffensives. Beyond the front lines, operator-turned-outlaw Captain Price is operating outside the system he once served.

A hunt for revenge draws Price toward a weapon powerful enough to shift the balance of power, setting in motion a conflict far greater than he ever anticipated. Forced into uneasy alliances and off-book operations, Price is pulled deeper into consequences he can no longer escape. From large-scale battles and covert missions to combined-arms warfare and cinematic set pieces, the campaign delivers grounded combat and gameplay variety across a war that spreads far beyond the front lines.

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