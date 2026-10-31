Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Reveals All Season 1 Content

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and Call of Duty: Warzone will be getting new content shortly as part of the Season 1 update.

Article Summary Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 launches November 6 with new maps, modes, weapons, events, and rewards.

Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer adds Backstab, Canyon, Shoot House, more mid-season maps, Grind, Drop Zone, and Gauntlet 1v1.

Call of Duty: DMZ gets X01, a dangerous new facility with fresh Orders, shifting hazards, extraction twists, and events.

Warzone and Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 also bring Battle Pass, BlackCell, new guns, Apex Attachments, and C.O.D.E. pack.

Activision has revealed all of the content coming to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and Call of Duty: Warzone as part of the Season 1 update next month. The game will be barely a month old when players get new maps, modes, gear, and events across both titles. We have the dev notes here of what to expect, and you can get the finer details in their latest blog, as Season 1 launches on November 6.

Everything Coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 & Warzone – Season 1

Multiplayer

More than Six Maps: Brave inclement weather across the war-torn Backstab, battle amidst towering rock walls in Canyon, and drop into a reimagined Shoot House. In the Mid-Season, drop into additional new locations: Ministry, Overflow, and additional [CLASSIFIED] maps. Plus, play Shipment now, newly added in the lead-up to Season 1.

Brave inclement weather across the war-torn Backstab, battle amidst towering rock walls in Canyon, and drop into a reimagined Shoot House. In the Mid-Season, drop into additional new locations: Ministry, Overflow, and additional [CLASSIFIED] maps. Plus, play Shipment now, newly added in the lead-up to Season 1. Kill Block: Crash: Drop into Kill Block where the map is static, Crash is always front and center, and additional game modes across Core MP are available.

Drop into Kill Block where the map is static, Crash is always front and center, and additional game modes across Core MP are available. 6+ Modes: Kick off Halloween the right way with the pre-season arrival of Infected and Possession. At Season 1 launch, play the fan-favorite Grind mode, plus Drop Zone and Gauntlet 1v1 as part of the Wager Match Event. Expect more Modes arriving, starting at Mid-Season.

DMZ

Infiltrate X01: We've confirmed North Korean forces have set up shop in a former Russian facility on the edge of Hajin's borders. Designation: X01. Search the vast cargo bays and vehicle depots, descend to underground labs and production lines, and infiltrate the sealed Deep Vault. X01's maze of tunnels and shifting hazards calls for careful planning, specialized equipment, and squad coordination.

We've confirmed North Korean forces have set up shop in a former Russian facility on the edge of Hajin's borders. Designation: X01. Search the vast cargo bays and vehicle depots, descend to underground labs and production lines, and infiltrate the sealed Deep Vault. X01's maze of tunnels and shifting hazards calls for careful planning, specialized equipment, and squad coordination. New Orders and Threats: Ghost guides Operators through new DMZ Orders as they push deeper into X01. All further intel on the threats within this facility has been expunged from intercepted data.

Ghost guides Operators through new DMZ Orders as they push deeper into X01. All further intel on the threats within this facility has been expunged from intercepted data. New Gear, Extraction, and Events: Expect new and powerful equipment, all deemed [CLASSIFIED]. As the facility starts to close off extraction points, complete the required steps to escape, or die trying! Also available to all DMZ Operators are Events throughout Season 1, including special Commander Hunts and other activities with rewards well worth deploying for.

All Modes

Weapons Detail: Expand your arsenal of weapons with the arrival of the Cronen Osprey Assault Rifle and the CSG-35 SMG in the Season 1 Battle Pass. Later in the season, gain access to the full-auto JAK 12 Shotgun and the devastating melee axe known as the ZLR Talonhawk. Customize your weapons with new Attachments, including two new Apex Attachments.

Expand your arsenal of weapons with the arrival of the Cronen Osprey Assault Rifle and the CSG-35 SMG in the Season 1 Battle Pass. Later in the season, gain access to the full-auto JAK 12 Shotgun and the devastating melee axe known as the ZLR Talonhawk. Customize your weapons with new Attachments, including two new Apex Attachments. New Events and Rewards: Season 1 is packed with new events and rewards, including the Wager Match Event, Weapon Camo Events, and more throughout the season. Rewards include new Weapon Attachments, Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, and more.

Season 1 is packed with new events and rewards, including the Wager Match Event, Weapon Camo Events, and more throughout the season. Rewards include new Weapon Attachments, Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, and more. Battle Pass and BlackCell: Progress along a 100-tier linear track in the Season 1 Battle Pass, introducing new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more across a mix of free and premium tiers. Get the premium Battle Pass to unlock a guaranteed 50+ rewards. Purchase BlackCell, or acquire the Vault Edition and receive BlackCell content, for the ultimate experience.

Progress along a 100-tier linear track in the Season 1 Battle Pass, introducing new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more across a mix of free and premium tiers. Get the premium Battle Pass to unlock a guaranteed 50+ rewards. Purchase BlackCell, or acquire the Vault Edition and receive BlackCell content, for the ultimate experience. C.O.D.E. Valor Pack: Call of Duty players can support veterans with the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Valor Pack in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone. Get the pack now!

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