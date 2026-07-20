Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beenox, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Infinity Ward
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Reveals Open Beta Dates
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be holding an Open Beta this August, giving players access to a specific build of the game.
Article Summary
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta runs across two August weekends, with early access first and a full open test after.
- Weekend One starts August 21 for pre-orders on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, while Weekend Two opens August 28 to all.
- Players can try new Multiplayer maps, Search & Destroy, Kill Block, 3v3 matches, large battles, and mobility training.
- Modern Warfare 4 Vault Edition pre-orders add exclusive Operators, Signature Weapon Blueprints, and special voice packs.
Activision, Infinity Ward, and Beenox confirmed the official Open beta dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which will take place this August. The team confirmed at Fanatics Fest and on their latest blog that the Open Beta will take place across two weekends, the first being August 21-25, while the second will be August 28-September 1. Teh first will require a pre-order; however, the second will not. We have the finer details about it below from the team.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Lays Out Open Beta Details
Get ready to drop into multiple Multiplayer maps and modes, choosing from a wide selection of brand-new Operators, including all the Vault Edition Operators for players who pre-order the Vault Edition, and unlocking as many as 19 different weapons before deploying into everything from small-scale 3v3 skirmishes to massive tactical battles featuring tanks and more. Test your mettle across new and returning modes, from Search & Destroy to the brand-new Kill Block, plus the Training Mobility Course.
Experience fluid movement and best-in-class ballistics, building your own loadouts with the optional help of Gunny, leveling up as you unlock a wide variety of weapons, Tacticals, Lethals, Field Upgrades, Perks, and Killstreaks. And that's just scratching the surface… expect more gameplay intel soon!
- Weekend One (Early Access): August 21-25 for players who pre-order on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, or PC
- Weekend Two (Open Beta): August 28-September 1, open to players on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2, no pre-order required
Hostile Alliance Operator Pack Benefits: If you've pre-ordered the Modern Warfare 4 Vault Edition, you can play the Multiplayer portion of the Beta as any of the four Operators from the Hostile Alliance Operator Pack:
- Price
- Valeria
- Ghost
- Blix
Note: Price and Valeria can be masked or unmasked, accessible via the emote system.
- COM SFT (France)
- KSK Amphibious (Germany)
- SK Special Forces (South Korea)
- SAS (United Kingdom)
Note: Each of these Operators has a Voice Pack in their local language.
Signature Weapons Collection Benefits: In addition, Vault Edition pre-order players can immediately test out the base weapon and Blueprint from any of the five armaments in the Signature Weapon Collection, along with its Apex Attachment:
- Kastov 762 Assault Rifle and "Voltspine" Blueprint
- ISO Nightshade Submachine Gun and "La Sombra Venenosa" ("The Poisonous Shadow") Blueprint
- Rezi 12 Shotgun and "Shattered Code" Blueprint
- Oris 8.6 Marksman Rifle and "Volt-Edge" Blueprint
- Combat Knife (Melee) and "Sombra Besada" ("Shadow's Kiss") Blueprint
More details on this unprecedented Beta experience, including exclusive Beta rewards and other surprises, are to be expected in the weeks to come.