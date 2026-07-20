Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Reveals Open Beta Dates

Get ready to drop into multiple Multiplayer maps and modes, choosing from a wide selection of brand-new Operators, including all the Vault Edition Operators for players who pre-order the Vault Edition, and unlocking as many as 19 different weapons before deploying into everything from small-scale 3v3 skirmishes to massive tactical battles featuring tanks and more. Test your mettle across new and returning modes, from Search & Destroy to the brand-new Kill Block, plus the Training Mobility Course.

Experience fluid movement and best-in-class ballistics, building your own loadouts with the optional help of Gunny, leveling up as you unlock a wide variety of weapons, Tacticals, Lethals, Field Upgrades, Perks, and Killstreaks. And that's just scratching the surface… expect more gameplay intel soon!

Weekend One (Early Access): August 21-25 for players who pre-order on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, or PC

Weekend Two (Open Beta): August 28-September 1, open to players on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2, no pre-order required

Hostile Alliance Operator Pack Benefits: If you've pre-ordered the Modern Warfare 4 Vault Edition, you can play the Multiplayer portion of the Beta as any of the four Operators from the Hostile Alliance Operator Pack: