Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beenox, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Shows Off Multiplayer Mode: Kill Block

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has revealed new details and footage of a new multiplayer mode they're calling the Kill Block.

Article Summary Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 reveals Kill Block, a new multiplayer mode set in the West Bridge training facility.

Kill Block uses shifting modular map sections that reconfigure between matches, changing routes, sightlines, and cover.

Modern Warfare 4 launches Kill Block on October 23 with 500-plus layout combos built from end slabs and a central slab.

Call of Duty players can try Kill Block at Fanatics Fest NYC, with 3v3 and new Gunfight 10v10 modes confirmed.

Activision, along with developers Infinity Ward and Beenox, revealed a new multiplayer mode coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 called Kill Block. This new addition will take players to the West Bridge Advanced Military Training Facility, where you'll be dropped into an adaptive live-fire environment with an ever-changing map. Everything moves on a system, so you're forced to adapt to your new surroundings every time while seeing the same kind of walls, objects, terrain, and more to add some confusion to the mix. We have some info below from their latest blog, but those attending Fanatics Fest in NYC from July 16-19 can try the mode out at the event!

Welcome to The Kill Block!

Welcome to the West Bridge Advanced Military Training — codenamed Kill Block — an off-the-books facility specializing in modular Multiplayer battlegrounds centered on reconfiguring combat layouts. Designed as a live-fire training environment, Kill Block maps reconfigure between matches, forcing players to reassess sightlines, routes, and combat spaces. At its core, Kill Block is assembled from three modular sections — two outer areas ("End Slabs") and one central combat space ("Central Slab") — that combine into a new combat configuration after each match called a "Combo". Each section and how they are positioned allows for multiple possible Combo variants, creating hundreds of unique layout combinations that reshape combat flow.

Most map sections are entirely new, while others draw inspiration from iconic locations across Modern Warfare history. At launch on October 23, more than 500 configurations are possible, with layouts reconfiguring between matches and throughout Gunfight rounds to transform sightlines, routes, cover placement, and engagement pacing. Kill Block supports expanded Gunfight experiences, including 3v3 and the new Gunfight 10v10 mode at launch, with future support planned for more core Multiplayer modes. Kill Block: Learn the layout. Adapt when it changes.

About Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Modern Warfare 4 is set in a rapidly escalating global conflict centered on the Korean Peninsula. Players will fight as Private Park, a young South Korean soldier thrust into a full-scale North Korean invasion, while beyond the front lines, operator turned outlaw Captain Price, works outside the system he once served in pursuit of a weapon that threatens to pull the world into catastrophe. The Campaign takes players around the world, from close-quarters combat in New York, thrilling car chases through Paris, to SAS night raids in Mumbai, and of course into trench warfare in Korea.

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