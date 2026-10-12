Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: candy crush, candy crush saga, King Games

Candy Crush Saga Has Revealed Its Spooky Season 2026 Plans

Candy Crush Saga has revealed everything coming to the game for Halloween, as Spooky Season 2026 has launched in Candy Town.

Article Summary Candy Crush Saga Spooky Season 2026 runs from October 12 to November 8 with Halloween events, rewards, and themed content.

The Jellynauts return in a new Saga Adventure, adding spooky blockers, rescue missions, and a final Mr. Toffee showdown.

Players can collect 81 Seasonal Pins, progress through the Spooky Season Pass, and battle in a three-stage tournament.

The Gold Heist event runs October 26 to November 5, letting Candy Crush Saga players compete for a 250 Gold Bars prize.

King Games has launched the Halloween content for Candy Crush Saga, as Spooky Season 2026 is underway. Starting today and running until November 9, you'll have a chance to take part in a few different activities, as well as claim special pins and collect a jackpot of Gold Bars. We have more info below, plus extra notes from the devs on their website, since the content is now available.

Spoooky Times Come To Candy Crush Saga in Spooky Season 2026

Halloween is coming to Candy Town. Spooky Season, the annual Halloween season in Candy Crush Saga, returns October 12 and runs through November 8. The fan-favorite Jellynauts are back for a brand new Saga Adventure. This year's season features a new Spooky Season Expedition and, for the first time, a fully themed lineup that includes collectible Seasonal Pins, a three-stage tournament, and a Spooky Season Pass filled with fun tricks and delicious treats for all players.

A swarm of ravenous Jellynauts has overrun Candy Town, and players must rescue a trapped friend in each Expedition level before a final showdown to save Mr. Toffee, who then fires up his anti-Jellynaut sprayer to drive them out. On the board, Jellynauts appear as new blockers, and gumball machines become glowing green jelly repellers. During the tournament (Qualifiers Oct 22, Knockouts Oct 27, Finals Oct 31), players collect Striped Candies to take down the Jellynauts and win Gold Bars, while earning rewards through Season Pass milestones and Seasonal Pins.

Collect the new Spooky Scenes Pins

Your collection is getting a Spooky twist! Discover 81 Pins across 9 themed sets in the new Spooky Scenes collection. Available from level 50

The Gold Heist: Catch the Jellynauts and win 250 Gold Bars!

From October 26 until November 5, those mischievous Jellynauts have taken all the Gold! Ready to chase them down? Collect Purple Candies to climb the leaderboard and compete through three rounds for a chance to win the grand prize – 250 Gold Bars

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