Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: candy crush, candy crush saga, King Games, xbox

Candy Crush Saga Kicks Off New Season Celebrating Xbox's 25th

Candy Crush Saga is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Xbox with a limited-time event featuring collectible pins and music from iconic games

Article Summary Candy Crush Saga launches a limited-time Xbox 25th anniversary event running now through December 6.

Players can collect Xbox-themed pins, earn exclusive rewards, and compete in a new arcade-style Leagues event.

Six Candy Crush Saga music tracks remix themes from Halo, Fallout, Sea of Thieves, Forza, DOOM, and Banjo-Kazooie.

VIP players in the US can enter for a chance to win one of 1,000 physical pin packs inspired by the in-game collection.

King Games has partnered with Xbox Game Studios to celebrate the company's 25th Anniversary with a special event inside Candy Crush Saga. Starting now and running through December 6, you can play the game and earn a bunch of collectible pins within the game, all of which are tied to games and franchises under the Xbox banner. To mark the occasion, they also created six "Candyfied" themes for popular titles, which you can see in the video above and listen to on Spotify. Below are the finer details from the developers on what you can expect in-game.

Candy Crush Saga Kicks Off New Season Celebrating Xbox's 25th

Over four weeks, millions of mobile players can collect pins inspired by those worlds, earn exclusive rewards to celebrate Xbox's 25th anniversary, and compete in an arcade-themed Leagues event. Together, the experiences give players a playful new way to reconnect with some of gaming's most recognizable characters and worlds.

Collect the Pins

At the heart of Game On Season is an Xbox 25 pin collection featuring characters and moments from all eight franchises, like the Master Chief's helmet, Cacodemon, Dr. Neo Cortex, and more. Players earn pins as they crush through levels and build their collection across the season. The collection doesn't stay on screen. We've turned some of the virtual pins into physical pins, and VIP players in the US can enter a contest at candycrush.com for a chance to win one of 1,000 limited-edition pin packs.

Classic Themes Candyfied

On the audio front, once again Candy Crush Saga takes players on an audio journey. Six franchises from across the Xbox family of studios- Halo, Fallout, Sea of Thieves, Forza, DOOM, and Banjo-Kazooie have been "Candyfied" and woven into Candy Crush Saga gameplay. Players will revel as they recognize familiar themes getting delicious audio twists while they match their way through the Game On Season. What's even more fun is that if you miss a track or want to hear it again, they are also available now across streaming platforms and participating studio channels, including Spotify.

There is a long and proud history of making the audio from Candy Crush Saga feel bigger than the device it is played on, and this behind-the-scenes video shows how the music came together with Dominique Devoucoux, Head of Audio at King, and Sebastian Aav, Audio Lead at King, sharing their vision for the project. Also in the video, composer Federico Truzzi walks through how themes were "Candyfied" and recorded by the German Film Orchestra Babelsberg, the Bulgarische Orthodoxe Chor Berlin e.V. (BoChorBerlin) choir and, of course, an accordion player.

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