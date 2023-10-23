Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sudowood

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 50: Sudowood & Nacli

Sudowood & Nacli get Illustration Rares in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved, getting this series block off to a strong start.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Illustration Rares.

These cards continue to show how the Scarlet & Violet era is off to such a beautiful start. Remember how slow the Sword & Shield era started? People look back (honestly, unfairly, I think) on Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, the second set of that era, as a boring set that was simply moving through the new species. Look at what we're getting in this set! Not only is the Sudowoodo card to the left by Narumi Sato beautiful, it's also visually interesting and funny as it shows Sudowoodo pretending to be a tree.

To the right, we have a Nacli Illustration Rare by Ryoto Murayama, who shows the Pokémon in a domestic setting, catching some rays through the open window in the kitchen next to some veggies. This is due to the salt being created by Nacli, which suggests that its Trainer is using that salt for culinary purposes.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

