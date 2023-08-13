Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: gardevoir, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 62: Gardevoir Illustration

Our spotlight series on the Special Illustration Rare cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet moves to the Secret Rare Gardevoir card.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the Gardevoir Special Illustration Rare from the set.

Artist Jiro Sasuma illustrates the entire Ralts line of Illustration Rares, which shows the Pokémon evolve over time with its family. We previously showed the line, which culminates in this Gardevoir Special Illustration Rare. I love how the concepts behind Illustration Rares of "show the Pokémon in its environment" plays that loosely, with a common environment being the Trainer's home. This is one of the more sought-after cards of the set.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

