Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 68: Miriam Illustration

Our series focusing on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet moves to the chase card of the set: Miriam Specil Illustration Rare.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the chase card of the set: the Miriam Special Illustration Rare.

Miriam is a new character who is introduced as a school nurse in Scarlet's Naranja Academy and Violet's Uva Academy. She uses Pokémon, which are healing-themed, including Hypno, Pincurchin, Sawsbuck, Glalie, Eelektross, and Toxapex. She is drawn on this Special Illustration Rare Trainer by Akira Komayama, who has contributed over 200 cards to the Pokémon TCG since his debut in the Call of Legends set. While the value of this card has fallen off a bit, it is still the top hit of the set by almost double the value of the card in second place: the Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare. As of this writing, this card is worth $44.59.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!