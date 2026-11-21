Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Cartoon Wars

Cartoon Wars Will Officially Make Its Way Over to Steam

Com2uS announced this week that its popular mobile defense game, Cartoon Wars, is finally coming to PC via Steam. The game has been around for 17 years, an on-again-off-again staple of mobile gaming as players take on the simple concept of building up their forces to fight against any number of invaders from a different cartoon universe than the one they occupy. According to the info below, the game will be the same as the one currently active on iOS and Android, just with updated controls. A release date has not been set, but being very real, if they didn't put 2026 on the Steam page by now, don't expect to see it until 2027.

Cartoon Wars Is Headed To Steam in 2027

Cartoon Wars is back! The defense game that captivated players worldwide with its distinctive cartoon characters and simple controls returns. Summon troops, defend your castle, and strengthen your army to storm enemy strongholds. Rediscover the thrill of classic defense gameplay!

The Steam version of Cartoon Wars faithfully recreates the distinctive gameplay and satisfying action that made the original a global hit. Players will tackle all 10 original stages in sequence, managing mana that regenerates in real time to summon stickman units and manually aiming and firing the bow mounted on the castle wall to repel enemy attacks. With at least 20 distinct units and 16 upgrade options, players can tailor their tactics to each battle. The PC version brings the original's accessible controls, deep resource management, and rewarding progression to a new platform.

First released in July 2009, Cartoon Wars marked a milestone in Korean mobile gaming history. Within a month of launch, it became the first Korean game to reach No. 1 on the U.S. App Store's overall paid app chart and went on to top game charts in at least 22 countries worldwide. Combining simple, intuitive visuals with strategic depth and polished gameplay, the game won over players worldwide and became a breakout hit.

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