Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Case Solved: The London Files, Minimol Games, SpecNext

Case Solved: The London Files Confirmed For July 29 Release

Case Solved: The London Files has been given a July 29 release date, as the game will arrive on PC, mobile, and all three major consoles.

Article Summary Case Solved: The London Files launches July 29 on PC, mobile, and all three major consoles.

Play a detective in a cozy noir London, solving mysteries through logic puzzles and hard evidence.

Three story cases span iconic locations, with each investigation demanding sharper deductive reasoning.

Case Solved: The London Files also hides secret cases, plus dozens more puzzles in the full release.

Developer Minimol Games and publisher SpecNext have confirmed the launch date for Case Solved: The London Files, as it arrives on July 29. If you haven't seen the game before, you play a detective who will go around and solve mysteries through a series of logic puzzles that will ultimately lead you to the evidence you need to crack cases, all set up in a cozy noir London. Enjoy the latest trailer above as the game will arrive on PC, mobile, and all three major consoles later this month.

Case Solved: The London Files Confirmed For July 29 Release

Every case is a closed logic puzzle with a single, provable answer. Gather suspect information, uncover environmental clues, and sort through conflicting accounts. If you love the classic Einstein's Riddle, you'll find the same satisfaction here – a series of cases solved through logic, not luck. The famous 'Big Smoke' doesn't slow down, and neither does the work. You'll tackle three distinct story cases spread across the iconic city, from a concert gone wrong to a rather famous clock tower. They climb in difficulty as you go, each asking for sharper, longer chains of deduction than the last. Prove your caliber and outthink everything the city can throw at you.

Hidden codes are scattered throughout the world, with a few tucked away on this store page and beyond the game itself. Crack them to unlock optional secret cases for solvers who want more to get lost in. The full release will feature dozens of cases across a range of difficulties, with tougher puzzles waiting for anyone after a real test. A brighter take on a 1960s-style mystery, blending classic noir charm with hand-drawn 2D scenes and a gentle jazz-inspired soundtrack. Soft rain, quiet moments, and subtle shadows set the mood. Settle into this cozy brain teaser and solve each case at your own pace.

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