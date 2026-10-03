Posted in: Castlevania, Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, Evil Empire

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse Launches Free Playable Demo

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse has been given a free demo, letting you experience a small piece of the game ahead of the October 15 launch.

Article Summary Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse gets a free playable demo on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch before launch.

The Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse demo offers early stages to sample whip combat and exploration with minimal spoilers.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse launches October 15, following Trevor and Rose Belmont through a monster-ravaged Paris.

Rose can seal bosses into tarot cards as Arcana, while weapons and Relics let you shape your own combat style.

Konami and developer Evil Empire have released a free playable demo for Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, giving players a chance to try the game out ahead of launch. The demo includes early stages where you can get a sense of how the game will play, without running into too many spoilers for the storyline. You can see more of what's in the demo in the video above, as it's available on PC and all three major consoles, with the full game arriving on October 15.

Return To The Darkness in Castlevania: Belmont's Curse

1499. Paris is engulfed in flames as monstrous creatures suddenly emerge from the shadows. Trevor Belmont, the hero who defeated Dracula, ventures into the burning streets with his daughter, Rose Belmont. Armed with the legendary holy whip, the Vampire Killer, they hunt down the beasts bleeding from the looming castle. Rose is soon swept up in the dark conspiracy that lurks beneath. Will she succeed in saving Paris from devastation?

Castlevania's iconic whip action is more satisfying than ever! Crack your whip to move around freely like a trapeze artist! Master the whip mechanics and be creative to pounce on your prey like a wolf in fast-paced combat! Face off against legendary bosses, including Death, Medusa, and Carmilla, in addition to enigmatic new bosses such as Joan of Arc. Once defeated, bosses are sealed into Rose's tarot cards, turning them into Arcana – use their skills to cast spells and obtain unique special actions.

Customize Rose's battle style by using a variety of equipment, including weapons spanning seven distinct categories and Relics that trigger powerful effects through both offense and defense. Combine the equipment you discover through exploration to create your own playstyle! From iconic Gothic aesthetics to vivid, refined visuals, the game presents a fresh take on the world of Castlevania. Explore maps filled with both new features and familiar elements inspired by classic Castlevania titles.

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