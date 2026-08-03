Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Cat Condo Cornhole, Dead Therapist, Exploding Kittens

Cat Condo Cornhole and Dead Therapist Arrive This Month

Exploding Kittens has two new tabletop titles arriving on August 25: Cat Condo Cornhole and Dead Therapist.

Article Summary Exploding Kittens launches Dead Therapist on August 25, a darkly funny murder mystery game for solo or group play.

Dead Therapist mixes brain-teasing puzzles, twisted humor, and surprise turns you can solve in one night or over days.

Revealed at Gen Con 2026, Dead Therapist comes from The Oatmeal creator and targets ages 17+ at $24.99.

Cat Condo Cornhole also arrives August 25, adding cat-shaped toss bags and challenge cards to classic cornhole.

Exploding Kittens has confirmed two new tabletop titles will be released this month, as they showed off Cat Condo Cornhole and Dead Therapist during Gen Con 2026. The first of the two is their version of the classic game of cornhole, but with a bit of a twist, as you have cats (that look like they grew up from the kittens who explode) that you hurl at the base that looks like a cat scratch tower. Meanwhile, Dead Therapist puts players in a game that you can literally walk away from and pick up later, as you'll work alone or with friends to solve a murder mystery with a number of twists and clever turns that will keep you guessing and discussing what the outcome could possibly be, with a bit of humor. We have more details on both below, as they will both be released on August 25.

Cat Condo Cornhole

Cat Condo Cornhole is a classic cornhole-style bean bag toss game with a chaotic twist, where teams aim for the cat tower and score points while Challenge Cards change the rules every round. With six cat-shaped bean bags and 30 unique challenges, the first team to win 5 rounds takes the victory, making it perfect for family parties or grown-up game nights. (MSRP: $19.99; Ages 7+; Available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com)

Dead Therapist

Dead Therapist is a morbidly hilarious, gruesomely clever murder mystery game packed with brain-teasing puzzles and twisted humor. From the creator of The Oatmeal and Horrible Therapist, this hilarious and horrifying mystery features devious challenges and original art by The Oatmeal that generate hours of entertainment. Designed for fans of classic puzzle games and wild party games that make everyone laugh, it can be played solo or with a group, finished in one night or stretched out over multiple days. (MSRP: $24.99; Ages 17+; Available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com)

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