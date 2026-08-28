Cats & Soup has a brand-new update available today as the game celebrates its 5th anniversary with the Star Cat Village Appreciation Festival
Posted in: Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: Cats & Soup
Cats & Soup Officially Launches Its Fifth Anniversary Event
Cats & Soup has a brand-new update available today as the game celebrates its 5th anniversary with the Star Cat Village Appreciation Festival
Article Summary
- Cats & Soup’s fifth anniversary update launches the Star Cat Village Appreciation Festival with events running into September.
- Starbell, a new limited-edition cat, joins Cats & Soup through the Observatory and Kitty Travel until Sept. 30.
- The 5th Anniversary Star Growing Event lets players nurture a Star Tree together and earn rewards by helping it bloom.
- New Cats & Soup content includes a kitten play facility, added cooking and rest stations, and daily login rewards.
Neowiz dropped a new update into Cats & Soup today, as they mark the game's Fifth Anniversary with a special event. The team has kicked off the new Star Cat Village Appreciation Festival, featuring several new activities to enjoy through early September. As well as some customizable content, a new limited-edition cat, and more. We have the details below, as the event is underway on iOS and Android.
Star Cat Village Appreciation Festival Comes to Cats & Soup
- Meet Starbell: The new limited-edition cat arrives with a gentle disposition and stellar light. Players can meet Starbell through the Observatory or Kitty Travel features until Wednesday, Sept. 30.
- 5th Anniversary Star Growing Event: Until Wednesday, September 9, players can work together to cultivate a Star Tree. Players choose from Kiki, Titi, or Popo to nurture a seed into a Cosmic Star Tree, which bathes the entire forest in its luminescence. The community must "Bloom Together" for the Star Tree to flourish.
- Various gifts are awarded based on the tree's progress and individual contribution. When the event culminates in a special celebration, players will receive additional rewards based on the Star Tree's final growth stage.
- Player-Personalized Content: Two player cats have been selected from the "Show Off Your Cat" contest on International Cat Day for surprise appearances in-game. The 5th anniversary art contest also brings new player-designed decorations, which can be obtained in the 5th Anniversary Special Soup Pass.
- 5th Anniversary Wandering Workshop Event: Players may exchange points for Star-studded items, including cat friends, costumes and furniture.
- NEW Kitten Play Facility: Thanks to player feedback for more kitten interactions, a new facility launched where up to four kittens can play together. An additional Ground Cherry Peeling cooking facility and a Fish Feeding rest facility have also been added to diversify the cats' daily activities.
- Daily Login Rewards: By logging in through Wednesday, Sept. 30, players can earn Forest Theme costumes, a Limited Cat Selection Ticket and Star Macarons. Other prizes offered are the Star Tree Wish Login Reward and Kiki's Birthday Coupons.
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