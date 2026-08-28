Posted in: Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: Cats & Soup

Cats & Soup Officially Launches Its Fifth Anniversary Event

Cats & Soup has a brand-new update available today as the game celebrates its 5th anniversary with the Star Cat Village Appreciation Festival

Article Summary Cats & Soup’s fifth anniversary update launches the Star Cat Village Appreciation Festival with events running into September.

Starbell, a new limited-edition cat, joins Cats & Soup through the Observatory and Kitty Travel until Sept. 30.

The 5th Anniversary Star Growing Event lets players nurture a Star Tree together and earn rewards by helping it bloom.

New Cats & Soup content includes a kitten play facility, added cooking and rest stations, and daily login rewards.

Neowiz dropped a new update into Cats & Soup today, as they mark the game's Fifth Anniversary with a special event. The team has kicked off the new Star Cat Village Appreciation Festival, featuring several new activities to enjoy through early September. As well as some customizable content, a new limited-edition cat, and more. We have the details below, as the event is underway on iOS and Android.

Star Cat Village Appreciation Festival Comes to Cats & Soup

Meet Starbell : The new limited-edition cat arrives with a gentle disposition and stellar light. Players can meet Starbell through the Observatory or Kitty Travel features until Wednesday, Sept. 30.

: The new limited-edition cat arrives with a gentle disposition and stellar light. Players can meet Starbell through the Observatory or Kitty Travel features until Wednesday, Sept. 30. 5th Anniversary Star Growing Event : Until Wednesday, September 9, players can work together to cultivate a Star Tree . Players choose from Kiki, Titi, or Popo to nurture a seed into a Cosmic Star Tree, which bathes the entire forest in its luminescence. The community must "Bloom Together" for the Star Tree to flourish. Various gifts are awarded based on the tree's progress and individual contribution. When the event culminates in a special celebration, players will receive additional rewards based on the Star Tree's final growth stage.

: Until Wednesday, September 9, players can work together to cultivate a . Players choose from Kiki, Titi, or Popo to nurture a seed into a Cosmic Star Tree, which bathes the entire forest in its luminescence. The community must "Bloom Together" for the Star Tree to flourish. Player-Personalized Content : Two player cats have been selected from the "Show Off Your Cat" contest on International Cat Day for surprise appearances in-game. The 5th anniversary art contest also brings new player-designed decorations, which can be obtained in the 5th Anniversary Special Soup Pass.

: Two player cats have been selected from the "Show Off Your Cat" contest on International Cat Day for surprise appearances in-game. The 5th anniversary art contest also brings new player-designed decorations, which can be obtained in the 5th Anniversary Special Soup Pass. 5th Anniversary Wandering Workshop Event : Players may exchange points for Star-studded items, including cat friends, costumes and furniture.

: Players may exchange points for Star-studded items, including cat friends, costumes and furniture. NEW Kitten Play Facility : Thanks to player feedback for more kitten interactions, a new facility launched where up to four kittens can play together. An additional Ground Cherry Peeling cooking facility and a Fish Feeding rest facility have also been added to diversify the cats' daily activities.

: Thanks to player feedback for more kitten interactions, a new facility launched where up to four kittens can play together. An additional Ground Cherry Peeling cooking facility and a Fish Feeding rest facility have also been added to diversify the cats' daily activities. Daily Login Rewards: By logging in through Wednesday, Sept. 30, players can earn Forest Theme costumes, a Limited Cat Selection Ticket and Star Macarons. Other prizes offered are the Star Tree Wish Login Reward and Kiki's Birthday Coupons.

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