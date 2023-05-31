CCP Games To Launch EVE Online Fanfest Documentary At 2023 Event CCP Games will be debuting Belonging: An EVE Fanfest Documentary during this year's event in Reykjavik, Iceland in September.

CCP Games have revealed they will be launching the new EVE Online film, Belonging: An EVE Fanfest Documentary, at this year's event in Reykjavik, Iceland. The doc was filmed throughout the 2022 event and is being presented with special care this year as the game celebrates its 20th Anniversary. The team also revealed its official in-house band, Crowd Kon7rol, and the music video for their first song, "On Top of The World," which you can check out down below with the trailer for the doc. We got more info on the doc for you below.

"Belonging: An EVE Fanfest Documentary dives deep into the fervor that fuels the EVE Online community. Produced by The Escapist and filmed throughout Fanfest 2022, it pulls back the curtain on EVE's signature annual convention, exploring the impact of its dedicated and passionate fanbase. The first of two documentaries, CCP will premiere The Making of EVE Online at Fanfest 2023 itself, showcasing how the renowned MMO has evolved over two decades. Fanfest 2023 will mark the debut performance of Crowd Kon7rol as CCP's official in-house band. Over 1,000 Capsuleers and counting are attending this year's epic event to commemorate the MMO's 20-year legacy, which will feature a lineup of VIP speakers, including astrophysicist Mark McCaughrean, Empires of EVE author Andrew Groen, and NASA JPL's Charles "Space Pope" White."

"Belonging: An EVE Fanfest Documentary captures the magnificence of the EVE community. It shows how Fanfest is unlike any other gathering – it's where in-game alliances are formed or rent asunder, and where the bonds of lifelong friendship are forged or renewed, creating an experience you won't find anywhere else in the world," said Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, CEO of CCP Games. "Fanfest 2023 is shaping up to be the largest and most symbolic community gathering in CCP's history. It's the perfect way to celebrate EVE's historic 20th anniversary." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXRuDo8EEoI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_Yh6AupvRw

