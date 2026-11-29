Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: All Army Attack, Blacklight Games

Chaotic Auto-Battler All Army Attack Releases Free Demo on Steam

You can try out the new chaotic auto-battler game All Army Attack, as Devolver Digital has released a free demo of it on Steam.

Article Summary All Army Attack has a free demo on Steam now, with Devolver Digital and Blacklight Games confirming a full 2027 release.

Players take on the role of Coop Commander, building an army with animals, plants, troops, and artillery cards.

All Army Attack focuses on auto-battler runs where you draft units, beat enemies, and use resources to grow stronger.

The demo highlights card combos, unit mutation, meta-progression, and boss fights across different characters and maps.

Devolver Digital and Blacklight Games have dropped a free demo for their egg-citing new auto-battler, All Army Attack. The game has you taking on the role of Coop Commander, as you'll use all sorts of animals and plants to defend your area from incoming threats. You'll recruit unique troops and artillery from a vast pool of cards, using them to defeat enemies and gaining resources from them to develop powerful new units. The demo is available right now on Steam, as the main game is coming out sometime in 2027.

Defend Yourselves at All Costs in All Army Attack

Take on the role of Coop Commander, recruiting unique troops and artillery from a vast pool of cards, defeating enemies, and using the resources gained to develop powerful new units and draft in massive reinforcements. Build an army from scratch and scale it into hundreds of units in a fast-paced and highly satisfying gameplay loop as you attempt to build an army powerful enough to defeat awesome bosses. Freely customize and modify your cards and units, or craft and mutate every individual soldier to create wildly different builds and strategies in every run. Explore combinations between different characters, factions, cards, and battlefield setups to create devastating armies!

Fight or Flight: Make battlefield judgments like a seasoned general… or a greedy gambler. Sacrifice or preserve your troops strategically to maximize income from every encounter.

Make battlefield judgments like a seasoned general… or a greedy gambler. Sacrifice or preserve your troops strategically to maximize income from every encounter. Special Ops: Different characters and maps each come with their own unique card pools, and every run lets you mix and match them in different ways, creating all kinds of crazy interactions.

Different characters and maps each come with their own unique card pools, and every run lets you mix and match them in different ways, creating all kinds of crazy interactions. Home Base: Away from the battlefield, you can freely decide how to spend your hard-earned cash across a wide variety of meta-progression systems. Build up your town, strengthen your bonuses, unlock new content, or even put hats on your characters. Develop things at your own pace and gain all kinds of advantages for your next battle.

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