Check Out The Latest Video Game Releases For May 12-18

Still keeping track of stuff from self-quarantine behind a facemask, we have the latest video game releases to hit the market. This week, as you can see below, is a little lacking. Mainly because this was one of those weeks where studios used to have a few releases and then pushed them back. For example, Iron Man VR was supposed to come out this week but is now indefinitely on hold. But there are still some cool games for you to play, most of them headed to the Nintendo Switch. Check out the full list of titles below, choose your games wisely, and as always; have fun.

Video Game Releases For May 12th

Huntdown (Switch)

Jet Lancer (Switch)

May 13th

Island Saver (Switch)

Super Mega Baseball 3 (Switch)

May 14th

Best Friend Forever (PC, Switch)

Carnage: Battle Arena (Switch)

Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee (Switch)

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 (Switch)

Zenge (Switch)

Video Game Releases For May 15th

Dungeon of the Endless (Switch)

Emma: Lost in Memories (PS4, Switch)

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (Switch)

Kakuro Magic (Switch)

The Eternal Castle: Remastered (Switch)

