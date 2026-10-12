Chivalware Will Officially Launch on November 5 on PC & Switch 2

Posted in: Dotemu, Games, The Arcade Crew, Video Games | Tagged: Chivalware, Imperfect Games, Regal Pigeon

Chivalware Will Officially Launch on November 2 on PC & Switch 2

Chivalware has been given a November 2 launch date, as the grid-based roguelite adventure arrives on both PC and Nintendo Switch 2

Article Summary Chivalware launches November 5 on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch 2, with a free demo available now on Steam.

Play as a Disk Knight in Chivalware, a cyber-medieval roguelite adventure to stop a king driven mad by power.

Match tiles in sets of three to charge weapon disks, then dodge real-time attacks in fast grid-based battles.

Unlock new weapons, items, and playable Disk Knights to expand your strategies and master Chivalware’s challenge.

The Arcade Crew, Imperfect Games, and Dotemu confirmed that their upcoming game, Chivalware, will launch on November 2. If you haven't had a chance to check the game out yet, this is a grid-based roguelite adventure developed by Regal Pigeon, where medieval culture meets the cyberpunk era, as you'll match tiles at a frantic pace as a knight protecting the world from evil. We have more details about the game below, as it's planned to launch on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch 2. If you can't wait to play it, there's a free demo available now on Steam.

Become The Disk Knight in Chivalware

Take on the role of a Disk Knight in a cyber-meets-medieval world filled with quirky citizens. The kingdom calls on you to slay its King, driven mad by power and years of isolation. But as you carve your way toward the castle, strange glitches suggest something deeper is at play. Cleverly match tiles on the battlefield in sets of three, earning and equipping new weapons to obliterate your opposition – all while weaving between real-time attacks in a grid-based battlefield. Permanently unlock new items, weapons, and playable Disk Knights to evolve and diversify your playstyles in this daring quest to topple a king lost to a maddened state.

Equip up to three weapon disks, each with its own color. Charge a weapon's energy by matching tiles on the battlefield; the more you match, the more you can attack! Constantly move in and out of enemy attacks as you recharge your weapons on the fly! Read the patterns on the battlefield to find the right opportunity to strike. Never stay still, a Disk Knight is always evading or planning his next attack! Match tiles, charge your abilities, and don't get hit. Easy to pick up, but a true challenge to master. Chivalware is not just a homage to one of gaming's most beloved tactical adventures, but aims to evolve the genre with fresh new gameplay twists that will keep even veteran strategists with the sharpest reflexes on their toes.

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