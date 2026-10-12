Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chronicles: Medieval, Raw Power Games

Chronicles: Medieval Drops New Developer Diary Exploring The Audio

Chronicles: Medieval has a new developer diary out in which the team explores the music and audio of the upcoming medieval sandbox title.

Article Summary Chronicles: Medieval gets a new developer diary focused on music and audio, with fresh details from Raw Power Games.

Composer Knut Avenstroup Haugen and audio designer Troels Jørgensen explain how sound shapes emotion and immersion.

Chronicles: Medieval uses music and audio cues to signal danger, safety, exploration, and the mood of each moment.

The team says Chronicles: Medieval features adaptive game music that reacts organically to player actions ahead of 2027.

Raw Power Games has released a new developer diary for Chronicles: Medieval, this time going over the audio for the title. In both the Steam blog and a video, the latter of which you can watch above, the team sat down with Music Composer Knut Avenstroup Haugen (Dune: Awakening, Conan Exiles, Lords of the Fallen) and Senior Audio Designer Troels Jørgensen (Deep Rock Galactic) to get a better idea of the work put into the sounds of this land, as well as the music used to set the tone. Enjoy the video and snippets of the blog below, as the game will arrive sometime in 2027.

Exploring The Music and Audio For Chronicles: Medieval

In our game, sound isn't just a tool to create atmosphere and immersion; it´s one of the fastest, clearest ways to tell a player how they should feel before they have consciously worked out why. A dramatic shift in the music score tells you that you are about to enter a big and difficult battle; sword clangs and war cries from the side signal your flank was ambushed, or a lighthearted, peaceful song in our medieval settlements suggests relaxation and chill, letting you enjoy the moment while you are safe in that area – for now. That is the power of sound in games – it has an effect on you before you've actively decided to pay attention.

That's also our philosophy when building the sound of Chronicles: Medieval. We are not asking "what should this sound like?" – instead, our specialists are asking "what should this feel like?" Here, immersion is often the ultimate goal. To be fully absorbed as you engage with our game world. To master this challenge, we teamed up with two of the most dedicated specialists in this realm, each with a clear purpose and role. The music composer and the sound designer. Two very different disciplines working on the same goal from opposite directions.

The music composer writes the score or soundtrack, like different themes for our different cultures, adrenaline-pumping battle music, or more lighthearted pieces inviting exploration when traveling across our in-game map. Unlike movies, game scores work in one crucial way: the music responds to the players. In a movie, the composer often works against a clearly defined timeline. This is the action scene between our movie hero and the main enemy. The scene lasts 2.37 minutes, and the music needs to be composed for those 2.37 minutes with a few acoustic highlights here and there. In games, there are no clearly defined 2.37 minutes, nor 3.12 minutes or something else with a clearly defined time code. It can be anything, depending on how the player is interacting with a certain environment, and the score has to respect and support that. So the composer isn't just writing a melody; he is developing a system where the music can shift entirely or loop in different ways, adding other instruments as an additional layer when needed. It´s a richer, more powerful, and responsive system, where the different tracks react to player input in an organically believable way to maintain immersion while keeping them in harmony with each other.

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