Posted in: Games, NCSOFT, Video Games | Tagged: Cinder City, NCSOFT

Cinder City Launches Pre-Alpha Playtest Pre-Registrations

Cinder City is currently signing people up to try out the Pre-Alpha Playtest, set to take place from August 14-16 as they work out the bugs.

Article Summary Cinder City pre-alpha playtest pre-registrations are live now, with testing scheduled for August 14-16.

Sign up through the official Cinder City site for a chance to explore its open-world third-person shooter action.

Set in a fallen near-future Seoul, Cinder City lets players become Cinderknights battling Hyde and Creatures.

Use tactical gear, vehicles, co-op roles, story missions, dungeons, and world raids to reclaim the city.

Big Fire Games and NCSOFT have launched a pre-registration site for their upcoming game, Cinder City, giving you a chance to try the Pre-Alpha Playtest as they work out the bugs. This is basically your chance to experiment with the new open-world cinematic third-person shooter, as the team is slowly making their way to releasing the game. All you have to do is head to their special website link, fill out the info, and wait for details on how to join, as the test will take place from August 14-16. We have more info about the game for you here.

Dive Into The Fray As a Cinderknight in Cinder City

Cinder City is an open-world cinematic third-person shooter set in a fallen near-future Seoul. Fight alongside allies, push back against overwhelming threats, and reclaim the city from the forces tearing it apart. Become a Cinderknight, each with unique abilities, and stand as one of the last lines of defense against the maniacal Hyde group, twisted Creatures, and hostile factions that strike without warning. The city has fallen. No ground is safe. Use your abilities, hold your role, and fight to take back what was lost.

Fight with Tactics: Tactical Gear with distinct uses, like drones and stealth. Vehicles like bikes, power loader mechs, and aircraft are scattered across the open world. Your strategy and loadout decide every fight.

Tactical Gear with distinct uses, like drones and stealth. Vehicles like bikes, power loader mechs, and aircraft are scattered across the open world. Your strategy and loadout decide every fight. Choose Your Missions: Epic story missions, side missions, and dynamic events fill the open world. Take on missions solo or team up with other players. The choices you make will shape what this city becomes.

Epic story missions, side missions, and dynamic events fill the open world. Take on missions solo or team up with other players. The choices you make will shape what this city becomes. Every Threat. Every Scale: Field bosses, instanced dungeons, massive world raids — the threats in Seoul don't stop, and neither do you. Divide roles, execute strategy, and build your character around your playstyle. Whether it's a dungeon run or a full-scale raid, co-op is where it all comes together.

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