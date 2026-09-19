Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Boss Team Games, Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, hellraiser

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Drops New Playable Demo

For those who cannot wait to try Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, the game has been given a new free demo to play on Steam

Article Summary Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival now has a free Steam demo, letting players sample its survival horror action.

The new demo drops players into the Labyrinth to battle the Scarlet Church and recover the Genesis Configuration.

A fresh Hellraiser: Revival trailer reveals Marlowe and his twisted Scarlet Church guarded by priests, cultists, and deviants.

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival blends combat, crafting, and puzzle solving in a story-driven nightmare adventure.

For those who can't wait to play Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have released a new free demo for you to try out. Available right now on Steam, the team has created a short piece of the game for you to dive into and get a real taste of the horror you'll experience. Meanwhile, the team also dropped a brand-new trailer in which they show off one of the game's core antagonists: Marlowe, along with his sacred (or sacrilegious) Scarlet Church. Which you will see is completely protected by an army of unholy priests, deviants, and cultists, which you can totally take on all your own. You can check out the trailer above as the free demo is available to play right now on Steam.

Dive Into Hell With The Free Demo

In the brand-new Steam demo for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, players can dive into the mysterious hellscape of the Labyrinth and face off against the wicked Scarlet Church, which has taken the coveted Genesis Configuration into its possession. You'll be introduced to the main characters of the story and their twisted machinations while traversing an ever-shifting realm of nightmares. Discover the basics of combat, crafting, and puzzle solving while preparing your body for the complete experience at launch!

About Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

Descend into the darkest depths of the underworld to rescue your love from the depraved clutches of the Cenobites. Face your deepest fears against deviant wretches, cultists, and creatures with the infernal powers of the Genesis Configuration puzzle box and an arsenal of earthly weapons. Experience the infamous horror series like never before with a new chapter ripped straight from the bowels of oblivion. Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival drags players into a twisted nightmare, blending survival horror with a single-player, story-driven action experience.

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