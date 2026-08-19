Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Boss Team Games, Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, hellraiser

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Lands on Switch 2 on October 8

Nintendo Switch 2 players will be getting Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival on October 8, as a Deluxe Edition was revealed for pre-order.

Article Summary Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 8, matching the PC, PS5, and Xbox release.

A new Hellraiser: Revival trailer teases more survival horror action and highlights content from the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The $49.99 Deluxe Edition adds weapons, skins, a weapon charm, soundtrack, digital art book, novella, and horror filter.

Pre-order any edition of Hellraiser: Revival to unlock the Labyrinth Pistol Skin and Martyr Sawblade Skin at launch.

A brand-new trailer was released for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, as Saber Interactive confirmed the game will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 8. If that date sounds familiar, it's because it's the same one confirmed for PC, PS5, and XSX|S, which means the game will be out across the board on the same date. Along with the news came the reveal of a special Deluxe Edition, which includes the red artwork you see here and a plethora of in-game additions. They're really going all-out for this one to give fans of the franchise everything they could hope for. Enjoy the latest trailer above, which shows content from that edition alongside more action from the horror title, with the finer details below.

Explore The Depths Of Hell With a Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition of Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival is available to pre-order digitally for $49.99. The Deluxe Edition includes a forbidden collection of in-game items and surprises, including the Nailer melee weapon, Cenobite shotgun skin, and Punisher baseball bat weapon skin, as well as a Leviathan weapon charm, '80s horror movie filter, special digital art book, the "Bleeding Hearts" digital novella, and the digital game soundtrack. Players who pre-order either edition of the game will unlock the exclusive in-game Labyrinth Pistol Skin and Martyr Sawblade Skin at launch.

About Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

Descend into the darkest depths of the underworld to rescue your love from the depraved clutches of the Cenobites. Face your deepest fears against deviant wretches, cultists, and creatures with the infernal powers of the Genesis Configuration puzzle box and an arsenal of earthly weapons. Experience the infamous horror series like never before with a new chapter ripped straight from the bowels of oblivion. Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival drags players into a twisted nightmare, blending survival horror with a single-player, story-driven action experience.

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