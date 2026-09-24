Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Boss Team Games, Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, hellraiser

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Releases New Overview Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival as the developers give a better overview ahead of the October 8 launch

Article Summary Watch the new Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival overview trailer ahead of the game's October 8 release.

The latest Hellraiser: Revival trailer previews gameplay, story beats, combat, and survival horror elements.

Play as Aidan, wield the Genesis Configuration, and descend into Hell to rescue his kidnapped girlfriend.

Battle Pinhead, Cenobites, cultists, and monsters in a brutal single-player Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival.

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have a brand-new trailer for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, as they continue to build up the October 8 release of the game. This new one is an Overview trailer, which, as you may have guessed from the name, will give you a greater idea of what you'll do in the game and show off many of its elements so you're not going into the story completely blind. But they do keep it relatively spoiler-free, so you're not exposed to everything. Enjoy the trailer above as we're slowly making our way to the game's launch. (Also, if you want more gore, the standard version is up top, but the Redband trailer is on the game's website.)

Explore a New Realm Of Horror With Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

Descend into the darkest depths of the underworld to rescue your love from the depraved clutches of the Cenobites. Face your deepest fears against deviant wretches, cultists, and creatures with the infernal powers of the Genesis Configuration puzzle box and an arsenal of earthly weapons. Experience the infamous horror series like never before with a new chapter ripped straight from the bowels of oblivion. Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival drags players into a twisted nightmare, blending survival horror with a single-player, story-driven action experience.

This is survival horror and action elevated to a new, terrifying extreme. Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to help his girlfriend from a hellish abyss. As Aidan, you'll harness the box's infernal abilities to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and the Cenobites. Fail, and your suffering will be legendary, even in Hell. We have such sights to show you…

A Terrifying New Story in the Hellraiser Universe : Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world.

: Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world. Unleash the Power of the Box: Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies.

Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies. Battle for Survival Against Hell's Armies: Take on hell's wretches, deviants, cultists, and its most infernal priests in an unholy war for your immortal soul.

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