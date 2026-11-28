Posted in: Games, iam8bit, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Clone Drone In The Hyperdome, Doborog Games

Clone Drone in the Hyperdome Collection Is Available For Pre-Order

Clone Drone in the Hyperdome is getting a new collection from iam8bit, including a vinyl release of the soundtrack, now up for pre-order.

Article Summary Clone Drone in the Hyperdome is getting a new iam8bit collection, with vinyl, CD, and keychains now up for pre-order.

The Clone Drone in the Hyperdome soundtrack is available on vinyl for $31.99 and on CD for $19.99 through iam8bit.

Clone Drone in the Hyperdome keychains feature Commentatron and Analysis Bot, priced at $14.99 each or $27.99 bundled.

Clone Drone in the Hyperdome pre-orders run through December 14, with the iam8bit collection set to ship in Q2 2027.

Doborog Games has teamed up with iam8bit for a special release, as Clone Drone in the Hyperdome is getting a special collection. The team is releasing the game's complete soundtrack on both vinyl and CD, with the 2xLP set on a color they're calling "Analysis Bot Beryl." They've also released two keychains of characters from the game, which you can get separately or individually. All items are currently up for pre-order until December 14, with everything shipping sometime in Q2 2027.

Experience Clone Drone in New Ways With This iam8bit Collection

Bringing the energetic and frenetic synth and drum loops, the Clone Drone in the Hyperdome musical releases are a must-have for collectors and fans of the game alike, featuring over 15 original songs from maestro Abby Pryer and stylish album art from Ink and Clog Studio:

Clone Drone in the Hyperdome Vinyl Soundtrack ($31.99): A 1xLP, this album is pressed on a retro-future-inspired colorway called Analysis Bot Beryl Vinyl, and is sure to stand out among any record collection.

A 1xLP, this album is pressed on a retro-future-inspired colorway called Analysis Bot Beryl Vinyl, and is sure to stand out among any record collection. Clone Drone in the Hyperdome Original CD Soundtrack ($19.99): Boasting unique custom digipak packaging with equally funky, minimalist-inspired visuals, this CD is a fantastic pick-up for any CD collector.

Lovers of bag charms and those looking to spruce up their keychain game can check out the Clone Drone Keychains, available in two different designs. Each charm comes with a collectible backer card featuring the Clone Drone in the Hyperdome logo:

Clone Drone Keychain – Commentatron ($14.99): A 2.5" PVC keychain based on the snazzily dressed and cheeky commentator robotic announcer of the same name.

A 2.5" PVC keychain based on the snazzily dressed and cheeky commentator robotic announcer of the same name. Clone Drone Keychain – Analysis Bot (14.99): A 2" PVC keychain of the sometimes poetic, sometimes baffling robotic commentator

For those looking to grab both, the Clone Drone Keychain Bundle ($27.99) includes both robots in this iconic duo along with the collectible backing cards, perfect for on your shelf or on the go.

About Clone Drone in the Hyperdome

Clone Drone in the Hyperdome is a voxel VR-based action slice-em-up where you play as Blink, a teleporting robot and the newest looprunner to compete in the Crashloop, a deadly gauntlet filled with waves of enemy defenders. Master the art of the laser sword and fight your way towards the ultimate battle that awaits in the Hyperdome.

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